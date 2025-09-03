ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 03 Sep 2025 NDC

NDC clears 12 aspirants for Tamale Central by-election

  Wed, 03 Sep 2025
NDC clears12 aspirants for Tamale Central by-election

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has published the full list of contenders for its hotly anticipated parliamentary primary in the Tamale Central Constituency, ahead of the by-election slated for September 6, 2025.

According to a notice issued by the party’s General Secretary, twelve aspirants have successfully filed to contest the slot.

The candidates are: Prof. Seidu Mahama Alidu, Mariama Naama Salifu, Aliu Abdul-Hamid, Prof. Abdul-Razak Abubakari, Hajia Shamima Yakubu, Dr. Seidu Fitter, Dr. Abdul-Rahaman Abdul-Rashid, Hajia Mulaika Salisu, Alhassan Osman Gomda, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, Lawyer Sadat Haruna Alhassan, and Lawyer Hanan Gundadow Abdul-Rahaman.

The internal election will run from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at designated polling centres across the constituency.

Party leadership has urged members and supporters to uphold peace and discipline during the polls, stressing that the credibility of the process is critical to the NDC’s unity and strength in the Northern Region.

The outcome will decide who carries the party’s flag into the Tamale Central parliamentary by-election, a contest expected to draw nationwide attention given the constituency’s political significance.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta ​​​​​​​GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta

3 minutes ago

Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school

16 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi Money politics a threat to Ghana’s democracy – Michael Okyere Baafi

1 hour ago

95-year-old hospital Sandema Hospital is sick and needs treatment – James Agalga 95-year-old hospital Sandema Hospital is sick and needs treatment – James Agalga...

1 hour ago

Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP

1 hour ago

NDC clears12 aspirants for Tamale Central by-election NDC clears 12 aspirants for Tamale Central by-election

1 hour ago

V/R: Missing farmer found dead at Kpale-Xorse community V/R: Missing farmer found dead at Kpale-Xorse community 

1 hour ago

Akwatia by-election: Arrest Azorka, Wahab over death threats and assaults – NPP run to IGP Akwatia by-election: Arrest Azorka, Wahab over death threats and assaults – NPP ...

1 hour ago

Complete Ofankor-Nsawam road by mid 2026 as promised – Mahama to contractors Complete Ofankor-Nsawam road by mid 2026 as promised – Mahama to contractors

1 hour ago

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Ridge Hospital assault: GRNMA begs Health Minister for forgiveness over verbal a...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line