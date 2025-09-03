NDC clears 12 aspirants for Tamale Central by-election

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has published the full list of contenders for its hotly anticipated parliamentary primary in the Tamale Central Constituency, ahead of the by-election slated for September 6, 2025.

According to a notice issued by the party’s General Secretary, twelve aspirants have successfully filed to contest the slot.

The candidates are: Prof. Seidu Mahama Alidu, Mariama Naama Salifu, Aliu Abdul-Hamid, Prof. Abdul-Razak Abubakari, Hajia Shamima Yakubu, Dr. Seidu Fitter, Dr. Abdul-Rahaman Abdul-Rashid, Hajia Mulaika Salisu, Alhassan Osman Gomda, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, Lawyer Sadat Haruna Alhassan, and Lawyer Hanan Gundadow Abdul-Rahaman.

The internal election will run from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at designated polling centres across the constituency.

Party leadership has urged members and supporters to uphold peace and discipline during the polls, stressing that the credibility of the process is critical to the NDC’s unity and strength in the Northern Region.

The outcome will decide who carries the party’s flag into the Tamale Central parliamentary by-election, a contest expected to draw nationwide attention given the constituency’s political significance.