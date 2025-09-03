Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP

The Effutu Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched a fierce call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) First Vice Chairman, Chief Sofo Azorka, over comments it says amount to a direct threat on the life of Effutu MP and Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Azorka is alleged to have made the controversial remarks after Afenyo-Markin paid an unannounced visit to the NDC party office during the Akwatia by-election. He accused the NPP of exploiting the by-election to test what he described as undemocratic schemes, warning that the NDC would not sit idly by.

He is reported to have threatened, “a by-election will be held in his [Afenyo-Markin's] constituency if he tries anything,” adding, “What does he want here? Is he NDC secretary? You people should talk to them."

The comments sparked outrage within the ruling party. At a press conference in Winneba, the NPP’s Effutu Constituency Communications Director, Ellis Otabil, slammed the statement as irresponsible and perilous.

“It is very unfortunate for a national vice chairman of the NDC to make such statements. We consider them distasteful and a threat to the life of the Osahen of the Effutu Traditional Area, Afenyo-Markin. We therefore urge the IGP to urgently effect the arrest of Chief Sofo Azorka,” Otabil declared.

Joining the call, former Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Kasim Zubeiru, appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, the National Peace Council, and other stakeholders to step in. He stressed that Azorka’s words constitute a criminal offence under the Criminal Offences Act and must not be overlooked.