ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP

  Wed, 03 Sep 2025
Headlines Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP
WED, 03 SEP 2025

The Effutu Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched a fierce call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) First Vice Chairman, Chief Sofo Azorka, over comments it says amount to a direct threat on the life of Effutu MP and Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Azorka is alleged to have made the controversial remarks after Afenyo-Markin paid an unannounced visit to the NDC party office during the Akwatia by-election. He accused the NPP of exploiting the by-election to test what he described as undemocratic schemes, warning that the NDC would not sit idly by.

He is reported to have threatened, “a by-election will be held in his [Afenyo-Markin's] constituency if he tries anything,” adding, “What does he want here? Is he NDC secretary? You people should talk to them."

The comments sparked outrage within the ruling party. At a press conference in Winneba, the NPP’s Effutu Constituency Communications Director, Ellis Otabil, slammed the statement as irresponsible and perilous.

“It is very unfortunate for a national vice chairman of the NDC to make such statements. We consider them distasteful and a threat to the life of the Osahen of the Effutu Traditional Area, Afenyo-Markin. We therefore urge the IGP to urgently effect the arrest of Chief Sofo Azorka,” Otabil declared.

Joining the call, former Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Kasim Zubeiru, appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, the National Peace Council, and other stakeholders to step in. He stressed that Azorka’s words constitute a criminal offence under the Criminal Offences Act and must not be overlooked.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta ​​​​​​​GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta

3 minutes ago

Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school

16 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi Money politics a threat to Ghana’s democracy – Michael Okyere Baafi

1 hour ago

95-year-old hospital Sandema Hospital is sick and needs treatment – James Agalga 95-year-old hospital Sandema Hospital is sick and needs treatment – James Agalga...

1 hour ago

Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP

1 hour ago

NDC clears12 aspirants for Tamale Central by-election NDC clears 12 aspirants for Tamale Central by-election

1 hour ago

V/R: Missing farmer found dead at Kpale-Xorse community V/R: Missing farmer found dead at Kpale-Xorse community 

1 hour ago

Akwatia by-election: Arrest Azorka, Wahab over death threats and assaults – NPP run to IGP Akwatia by-election: Arrest Azorka, Wahab over death threats and assaults – NPP ...

1 hour ago

Complete Ofankor-Nsawam road by mid 2026 as promised – Mahama to contractors Complete Ofankor-Nsawam road by mid 2026 as promised – Mahama to contractors

1 hour ago

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Ridge Hospital assault: GRNMA begs Health Minister for forgiveness over verbal a...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line