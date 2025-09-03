ModernGhana logo
Muslim leaders appeal to President Mahama for support to establish permanent Hajj management 

  Wed, 03 Sep 2025
The leaders of Muslim stakeholder organisations and institutions in Ghana have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to support them in establishing a permanent and well-structured Hajj management system in Ghana.

They said this would provide stability and consistent Hajj management.

The leaders, under the auspices of the National Chief Imam made the appeal in a joint statement to petition the President to urgently reset the Hajj management body.

They said, “The Hajj Management system is fraught with lack of transparency, accountability, and effective organisation resulting in pain and economic hardships for the Muslim community and requires urgent attention.”

“We believe that the President's leadership and commitment to good governance can restore confidence in the Hajj management system, ensuring that the interests of Ghanaian Muslims are served,” the statement said

The leaders also called on the President to support them in implementing robust measures to prevent corruption in Hajj management by implementing strict financial control and auding mechanisms.

“This will help ensure that all Hajj operations are conducted with integrity and fairness, holding officials and individuals accountable for any corrupt practices, and improving clear and accessible channels for reporting any financial malfeasance,” they stated.

They said, “By doing so His Excellency, would be fulfilling his promise to establish a permanent Hajj Board which will ensure a better experience for Ghanaian pilgrims.

“We believe the President would leave a lasting legacy that would benefit the Muslim community in Ghana, demonstrating his commitment to the welfare of all Ghanaians.”

GNA

