Society for AIDS in Africa gets new Board

The Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA) has announced the election of new Governing Board members in line with its constitutional requirement for zonal representation across the continent.

According to a statement obtained by Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Accra, the elections were conducted electronically between August 18 and 29, 2025, fulfilling Article 10.1 of the SAA constitution, which mandates two representatives from each of Africa’s five regions.

The newly elected members are:



West Africa : Prof. Morenike Oluwatoyin Ukpong (Nigeria) and Dr. Aliou Sylla (Mali)

: Prof. Morenike Oluwatoyin Ukpong (Nigeria) and Dr. Aliou Sylla (Mali) East Africa : Prof. Jeanine Condo (Rwanda) and Ms. Florence Ria Anam (Kenya)

Central Africa : Dr. Avelin Aghokeng Forang (Cameroon) and Dr. Djoualdbaye Benjamin (Chad)

Southern Africa : Dr. Richard Nchabi Kamwi (Namibia)

Northern Africa: Prof. Mohammed Chakroun (Tunisia)

The Governing Board is tasked with setting the strategic and programmatic direction of the Society, establishing priorities, overseeing activities, and approving budgets and annual financial accounts, in line with Article 10.2 of the constitution.

Board members serve a four-year term, renewable once. From among them, six will be elected to form the Executive Committee—President, Vice President, Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, Treasurer, and Deputy Treasurer. Members may also be appointed by the President to represent SAA at key international conferences.

The Board convenes formally once a year, with additional meetings traditionally held before and after the International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA). While SAA covers accommodation for these meetings, members are generally expected to serve at no cost to the Society, with limited travel support available in special cases.

Founded as an African-led and African-owned institution, SAA works to advance the continent’s response to HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and emerging infectious diseases. Its vision is an Africa free from these diseases, where there is no stigma or discrimination against people living with HIV or other vulnerable groups, and where governments remain committed to the Abuja Declaration.

The Society also contributes to the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, supports the AU’s Agenda 2063, and aligns its mission with the Sustainable Development Goals by strengthening health systems and championing equitable, evidence-based responses.