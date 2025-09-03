Sam George warns MultiChoice to cut prices by September 6 or be suspended

Government of Ghana has restated its determination to suspend the operations of MultiChoice Ghana if the pay-TV provider fails to slash subscription costs in line with regulatory directives.

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam George, warned that the company faces a shutdown by September 6, 2025, unless it complies.

The Ministry has already hit MultiChoice with a daily fine of GH¢10,000 for failing to provide critical pricing data. As of Wednesday, the penalties have accumulated to roughly GH¢150,000.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the Digital Africa Summit in Accra, Mr. George was emphatic that government would not soften its stance.

“On August 7, the NCA, acting on my behalf, issued a 30-day notice to suspend the licence of Multichoice Ghana Limited because they failed to cut their price by 30%. Some 15 days ago, I met with them and imposed a GHC10,000 daily fine on them. So, now they owe us about GHC150,000, which the NCA will collect.

“As of now, they have until September 6. If there is no resolution, we will shut down the operations of MultiChoice. No company or corporation is more powerful than the collective interest of the Ghanaian people,” he declared.

The standoff between government and MultiChoice has drawn keen public interest, as millions of subscribers await clarity on whether the threatened suspension will materialize.