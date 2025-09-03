African Democracy

i am writing to express my deep concern about the recent response coming from H.E. John Dramani Mahama about alleged biding for the third time in office. I believe it is essential to bring attention to the potential consequences of the whole saga.

From the onset, I know our President was not going to succumb to such a demand, reason that he is not a shenanigan, questionable or suspicious character. Ghana is governing by a constitution that clearly defines the term limit of a president, however, you have certain individuals pushing for a third term, and meanwhile they will be the same people to critique and discredit the president in terms of failure. Trust me, they have their parochial interest.

Imagine what is happening in those countries that initially opted for a democracy and latter extended third term of office. Ghana is not going to become one of those countries only to plunge the country into violence.

Take the republic of CAMEROON

Paul Biya, Cameroon's second president since independent, has been in power for over 42 years, making him one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.

Rise to power; Biya began his career in the Cameroonian government in the 1960s, serving in various roles, including Director of the Civil Cabinet and Minister of State. He became Prime Minister in 1975 and succeeded President Ahmadou Ahidjo in 1982.

President Biya has been re-elected multiple times, with his most recent election being in 2018. His president has been marked by controversy.

He is going to contest again.

THE IVORY COASTS PRESIDENT ALASSANE OUTTARA too

Alassane outtara has been the President of Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) since April 11, 2011.

Re-election; Outtara was re-elected in 2015 with 83.66% of the vote and again in 2020 with 94.27% of the vote, although the opposition disputed the result. He still has the ambition to contest; this had generated a lot of chaotic situation in the country.

ENASSIGBE EYADEMA

He ruled Togo for 38 years, from April 14, 1967, until his death on February 5, 2005. He seized power in a military coup and maintains control through a combination of force and political manipulation.

His son, Faure Gnassingbe, has been in power since 2005, initially, the military installed him as president after Eyadema's death, but he faced international pressure and stepped down. However, he later won the presidential election on April 24, 2005, and has since been re-elected multiples times.

Faure Gnassingbe had been ruling Togo for approximately 20 years now. The Gnassingbe family's rule had been marked by authoritarianism, electoral manipulation, and human rights concerns, making it one of Africa's longest-lasting political dynasties.

YOWERI MUSEVENI

The President of Uganda since January 29, 1986, has a unique historical background.

Rise to power; Museveni joined the rebellion against Idi Amin in 1971 and later formed the front for National Salvation (FRONASA). He played a key role in the Uganda- Tanzania War that overthrew Amin.

Guerrilla War; in 1981, Museveni founded the National Resistance Army (NRA) to oppose the government of President Milton Obote, sparking the Uganda Bush War.

Presidency; after capturing Kampala on January 25, 1986, Museveni declared himself president and has been in power for over 37 years, making him one of Africa's longest-serving heads of States.

All in all, what has been the state of development in the country's mention above, emphatically no show?

President John Dramani Mahama, you are a man of integrity, stick to your policy.

Conclusively, what is the AU doing to address the situation?

Ali Arime-Yawo

3rd National vice chair

(PNC).