Wed, 03 Sep 2025 Crime & Punishment

Ashaiman Court jails man 10years for Facebook love robbery

  Wed, 03 Sep 2025
The Ashaiman Circuit Court has sentenced 26-year-old Freeman Kudjo of Zenu, Ashaiman, to 10 years and three months in prison with hard labour after he was found guilty of assaulting and robbing a woman he lured through Facebook.

The victim, a resident of East Legon whose identity has been withheld, connected with Kudjo online after he proposed friendship. On August 26, 2025, he invited her to meet him at Community 22 Estate in Ashaiman.

What began as a casual encounter turned violent when, during a walk in the neighbourhood, Kudjo suddenly grabbed the woman by the neck and pinned her against a wall. He then ransacked her bag and snatched her iPhone XR and Vivo handset, together valued at GH¢4,500.

Her cries for help drew residents to the scene, who chased down Kudjo and handed him over to police officers at Community 22. A search at the time of his arrest led to the immediate recovery of the stolen phones.

Presiding Judge, Her Honour Priscilla Sophia Yeboah, convicted Kudjo of robbery and imposed a custodial sentence of 10 years and three months, describing the crime as a calculated act of violence that exploited the trust of social media connections.

