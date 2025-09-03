Mahama to inspect delayed Ofankor road project today amid mounting public frustration

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to visit the Ofankor road construction site today, Wednesday, September 3, 2025, to assess the troubled project, which forms part of the expansion of the Accra–Nsawam highway.

The President’s working visit comes at a time when public patience has worn thin. The project, which began in July 2022 under the Akufo-Addo administration, was originally scheduled for completion by July 2024. Since then, it has suffered repeated delays, leaving motorists and residents to endure worsening traffic congestion, environmental pollution, and safety risks.

During the visit, engineers are expected to brief President Mahama on progress so far, the hurdles slowing down construction, and revised timelines for completion.

A Trail of Missed Deadlines

The Ofankor project has been plagued by a series of extensions and broken promises. The initial July 2024 deadline was pushed back by nearly a year to mid-2025 after contractors requested more time. Yet by April 2025, following a four-month suspension of works due to funding shortfalls, it became clear that the revised timeline would not hold. Engineers projected an additional nine-month delay.

By May 2025, even that extension had collapsed, with officials conceding that the May 21 deadline could not be met. The completion date was again pushed out—this time by as much as 15 months—owing to persistent disputes over compensation, legal challenges, and utility relocation bottlenecks.

Root Causes of Delay

The setbacks stem from a combination of legal, financial, and logistical hurdles:

Court cases: More than 80 lawsuits remain unresolved, blocking right-of-way access and stalling demolitions.

Compensation disputes: Out of 328 structures earmarked for compensation, only 76 owners qualified. Of these, just 40 have been paid, sparking litigation and disrupting project financing.

Utility relocation: The Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Water Limited have yet to move power and water lines obstructing construction.

Funding gaps: Work halted for several months due to unpaid compensation and financing delays, resuming only in April 2025.

The repeated setbacks have drawn sharp criticism from drivers and residents, who accuse authorities of poor planning and neglect, even as traffic gridlock on the corridor worsens.

President Mahama’s site visit is seen as both a fact-finding mission and a political test, as the administration faces growing pressure to break the cycle of delays and finally deliver a project that has become emblematic of Ghana’s infrastructure struggles.