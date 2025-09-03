ModernGhana logo
Nadowli-Kaleo DCE tours schools on reopening day, urges pupils to prioritise education

By Francis Angbabora Baaladong || Contributor
WED, 03 SEP 2025

The reopening of schools in the Nadowli-Kaleo District was marked by a special visit from the District Chief Executive (DCE), Madam Mary Haruna, who was joined by the District Director of Education, the District Coordinating Director, and other district officers.

The delegation toured several schools to interact with teachers and pupils, motivate them, and stress the importance of education at a time when concerns over declining academic performance in the district are mounting.

During the most recent District Assembly session, Madam Haruna had raised alarm over falling educational standards and pledged to work closely with the Education Directorate, parents, teachers, and other stakeholders to reverse the trend.

Addressing the pupils, she cautioned them against abandoning their education for quick financial gains, particularly through illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey. She reminded them that all successful people achieved their goals through dedication to learning.

“Do you want to drive the big cars that the successful people in our society drive?” she asked the pupils, who responded eagerly in the affirmative. She told them that education, hard work, and discipline are the keys to such success. Madam Haruna also promised regular visits to schools to monitor attendance, assuring pupils that “Pupils who maintain full attendance throughout the term will be recognised and rewarded.”

The District Director of Education reinforced the DCE’s message, urging students to remain disciplined and attentive both in school and at home. He emphasised that education is the surest path to independence and responsibility.

The team visited Kaleo Baptist and Sombo Catholic Primary schools, where pupils who reported on reopening day were motivated further with snacks.

The initiative reflects the district’s renewed commitment to raising academic standards and encouraging pupils to embrace learning as a lifelong tool for success.

