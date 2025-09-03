Aborlove Nolopi community alarmed as thousands of dead fishes discovered in Keta Lagoon

Panic and frustration have gripped residents of Aborlove Nolopi Electoral Area in the Keta Municipal Assembly after thousands of dead fishes and fingerlings were discovered floating in the Aborlove Nolopi Lagoon on August 27 and 28, 2025.

The community suspects that the mass deaths were caused by the use of illegal fishing methods, including chemicals, gunpowder, and other harmful substances, which they say pose a serious threat to their livelihoods, food security, and public health.

According to residents, destructive fishing practices by invading groups have been ongoing for months, but the latest incident has left fisherfolk devastated. They allege that chemicals and other banned substances were deliberately poured into the lagoon to lure and kill fish instantly, leading to massive losses.

“Our people woke up to see thousands of dead fishes helplessly floating on our lagoon waters,” lamented Hon. Simon Yaw Awadzi, Assemblyman for the Aborlove Nolopi Electoral Area. “This is not just about the loss of income. It’s about our lives, our survival, and the future of our lagoon. If nothing is done, we will be wiped out.”

Illegal Nets and Chemical Use Destroying Ecosystem

The community has long complained about the use of banned fishing nets, particularly Kponika, which trap fingerlings and destroy natural breeding grounds. The Aborlove Nolopi Lagoon, once a thriving ecosystem rich in fish and mangroves, is also a vital habitat for migratory birds. Residents fear that continued illegal fishing could permanently damage the lagoon’s biodiversity and deplete fish stocks.

“Our forefathers preserved this lagoon for generations, but today, greed and lawlessness are threatening to erase everything,” Awadzi said. “If these destructive practices are not stopped, we may lose our heritage forever.”

Fisherfolk Face Threats and Intimidation

Beyond environmental damage, community members report facing intimidation, verbal abuse, and threats whenever they try to defend their waters. According to locals, perpetrators often boast of having powerful legal backing and manipulate the justice system to evade punishment.

“When they are arrested or reported, they openly claim they have lawyers who will set them free. And often, they are right,” one fisherwoman told reporters. “Where does that leave us—the ordinary people who depend on this lagoon to feed our families?”

About 98% of residents in Aborlove Nolopi depend on fishing for survival, while around 10% rely on small-scale farming. Women in the community primarily depend on frying and selling fish to support household incomes. With the recent mass fish deaths, many families have been left without a source of livelihood.

Public Health Concerns Intensify

Community leaders are raising alarm over potential health risks from consuming fish caught in the affected waters. They are appealing to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development to conduct urgent laboratory testing to determine whether the dead fishes are safe for human consumption.

“We do not know whether these fishes are poisoned,” Awadzi said. “Until scientific investigations are done, we are living in fear of what we eat.”

Community Calls for Government Action

The Aborlove Nolopi community is appealing to the Government of Ghana, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, the Keta Municipal Assembly, and relevant law enforcement agencies to take immediate action. They are calling for urgent investigations into the cause of the recent fish deaths, stricter enforcement of fishing regulations to stop the use of harmful chemicals and illegal nets, laboratory tests on fish and water samples to ensure they are safe for consumption, improved security to protect local fisherfolk from threats and intimidation, and swift prosecution of offenders to prevent future violations.

“Our Lagoon Is Our Life”

Hon. Awadzi stressed that the lagoon is not just a water body but the lifeline of the Aborlove Nolopi people.

“Our lagoon is our life, our heritage, and our future,” he said. “It sustains our families, feeds our children, and contributes to Ghana’s food security. We cannot sit and watch while greed and lawlessness destroy it. We need urgent government intervention to protect our waters and safeguard the future of our people.”

The community has vowed to continue raising its voice until their plight reaches the highest levels of government and justice is served.