African Court’s 78th Ordinary Session begins in Arusha

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
WED, 03 SEP 2025

The 78th Ordinary Session of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights started at its seat in Arusha, Tanzania, on Monday, September 1st, and is expected to end on Friday, September 26th.

Over the four-week session, the African Court will consider applications pending before the Court and hold deliberations, as indicated in a working document from Ms Chipiliro Kansilanga Ngue – Senior Information & Communication Officer and Head – Communication Unit for Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Accra, Ghana.

According to the African Court document, it will also undertake preparations for the commemoration of the African Continental Court’s 20th Anniversary in 2026, which will feature a year-long series of continent-wide activities highlighting the Court’s achievements, challenges and contribution to protecting human and peoples’ rights over the past two decades.

A key highlight of the 78th Session is the Conference on “Enhancing Women’s Engagement with the Procedures of the African Court” being held on 3 and 4 September 2025 in Arusha.

The Conference will bring together counsel on the court’s roster, bar associations and law societies from AU member states, civil society organisations and NGOs focused on gender and women’s rights, leading experts and AU organs with a human rights mandate.

Meanwhile, the President of the African Court, Honourable Justice Modibo Sacko, in his remarks as monitored by Modern Ghana News, revealed that the preceding conference underlined its importance not only for advancing women’s participation but also for strengthening human rights protection more broadly.

“Women are at the centre of Africa’s social fabric, yet they face structural barriers in seeking justice. By engaging practitioners, civil society and AU partners together, the Court hopes that the Conference will move beyond dialogue to action by providing concrete tools and entry points for meaningful engagement,” the African Court President stated.

The African Court is an organ of the African Union established by African Union Member States to ensure the protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa.

It complements and reinforces the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and is composed of eleven judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The African Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.

