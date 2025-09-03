African Court builds capacity of women on procedures

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights is hosting a high-level conference on “Enhancing Women’s Engagement with the Procedures of the African Court” on September 3 and 4 in Arusha, Tanzania.

The two-day conference, which is being hosted alongside the 78th Ordinary Session from 1 to 26 September 2025, is being attended by a diverse group of stakeholders, including counsel on the African Court’s Roster under its Legal Aid Scheme, civil society organisations and NGOs focusing on gender and women’s rights.

The conference will also feature gender equality experts and AU organs with a human rights mandate. The overall objective of the conference is to strengthen the knowledge and skills of the aforementioned stakeholders on the African Court’s procedures and jurisprudence.

The Conference is designed to address some of the barriers that limit the stakeholders’ engagement with the African Court, as indicated in a working document from Ms Chipiliro Kansilanga Ngue – Senior Information & Communication Officer and Head – Communication Unit for Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Accra, Ghana.

The barriers include a lack of awareness and under-representation in the legal profession. Beyond addressing the said barriers, the conference will also foster networking and partnership building among the participants.

The Conference is expected to build on the outcomes of the Judicial Seminar held in February 2025 on the theme “Advancing Justice for Women Through Reparations”, as part of the events for the Opening of the 2025 Judicial Year of the Court together with the 76th Ordinary Session of the African Court.

That judicial seminar underscored the need to, among others, enhance awareness of the African Court’s procedures and jurisprudence and enhance support for greater representation of indigent applicants through the Court’s Legal Aid Scheme.

The President of the African Court, Honourable Justice Modibo Sacko, in his remarks as monitored by Modern Ghana News, revealed that preceding the conference underlined its importance not only for advancing women’s participation but also for strengthening human rights protection more broadly.

“Women are at the centre of Africa’s social fabric, yet they face structural barriers in seeking justice. By engaging practitioners, civil society and AU partners together, the Court hopes that the Conference will move beyond dialogue to action by providing concrete tools and entry points for meaningful engagement,” the African Court President stated.

The African Court is an organ of the African Union established by African Union Member States to ensure the protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa.

It complements and reinforces the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and is composed of eleven judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The African Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.