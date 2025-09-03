ModernGhana logo
Law Reform Commission advocates legislative review for effective arms control

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu II Contributor
WED, 03 SEP 2025

The Ghana Law Reform Commission (LRC) has joined renewed calls for a comprehensive review of Ghana’s arms legislation, particularly the Small Arms and Light Weapons Act, 2007 (Act 736), to close loopholes, strengthen regulation, and align national laws with international standards.

Mr Mark Ziwu, Acting Executive Director of the Commission, said the current legal regime is inadequate to confront the challenges of illicit arms manufacturing, trafficking, and circulation that threaten national security and public safety.

Delivering a presentation on the “Review of the Legal Framework on Arms” at a High-Level Consultative Meeting, he stressed that Ghana’s laws must be updated to meet obligations under international frameworks, including the Arms Trade Treaty, the United Nations Firearms Protocol, the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms, the International Tracing Instrument, and the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The high-level consultative meeting was on the theme “Towards a Robust Regulatory Framework for Small Arms in a Reset Agenda.”

It was organised by the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund Project implementing team through the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA Ghana) at Ada Foah from August 28th to 31st.

These frameworks, he said, require state parties to criminalise illicit manufacturing and trafficking, establish strong licensing systems, and empower regulatory agencies to enforce controls.

According to Mr Ziwu, Act 736 limits the mandate of NATCOM to advisory functions, leaving it without the authority to license, inspect, or enforce compliance.

He also pointed to the absence of a clear licensing regime for manufacturing and possession, poorly defined institutional roles, and penalties that are too weak to deter violations.

Drawing on comparative studies, Mr Ziwu highlighted models from Switzerland, the United States, Germany, Sierra Leone, and Burkina Faso, where empowered, independent regulatory bodies oversee arms control.

Mr Ziwu said Ghana must adopt similar approaches by granting NATCOM greater powers and autonomy.

He also drew attention to the growing problem of unregulated local arms manufacturing in communities such as Alavanyo in the Volta Region and parts of the Northern Region.

He proposed that new legislation should create a licensing framework for artisanal gunsmiths, bringing them under state supervision to improve accountability and reduce illegal circulation.

Mr Ziwu concluded by recommending a comprehensive licensing regime for arms manufacturing, trade, and possession; expanded enforcement powers for NATCOM; and alignment of domestic laws with international standards.

He stressed that reforming the legal framework on arms is a national security priority that requires urgent attention and broad stakeholder support.

He also explained that, established under the Law Reform Commission Act, 2011 (Act 822), it is mandated to promote, modernise, and simplify Ghana’s laws.

Mr Ziwu said that, with support from the United Nations Development Programme, the Law Reform Commission has developed a rigorous process for law reform, involving research, stakeholder consultations, and submission of recommendations to the Attorney-General.

Stakeholders who participated in the meeting include the representatives from the Ministry of the Interior, the attorney general’s office, the Narcotics Control Board, the Ghana Boundary Commission, the Ghana Law Reform Commission, policy makers, parliamentarians, NATCOM and representatives from civil society organisations (CSOs).

Other stakeholders include the International Action Network on Small Arms (IANSA) and United Nations agencies in Ghana – UNDP, UNREC, UNRCO, and UNODC.

