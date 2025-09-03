Schools are no playgrounds

“The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiku Tsuru II, Accra, has ordered all schools in the Ga community (Accra) to make teaching of Ga compulsory.” Ghpage News reports on 03.09.2025. Pupils and students must learn subjects that help them, their communities, and countries to develop a better future. School time is limited, giving space only to the most important and pressing subjects. Life later has to take care of the rest that matters. Cultural identity in this context is vital, particularly when it comes to finding the right place in the lives of young people.

African countries, both before and during colonial times, were characterized by a diverse range of spoken, read, and written languages. For the colonial masters to be able to rule over their foreign subjects, they forced their national language onto Africans or invented a common language, such as Swahili in Eastern Africa. Independent African countries use the language of their former colonial masters as their official language, while major tribal languages such as TWI in Ghana are widely spoken and used in written conversations. It does not come as a surprise that, while criticizing the old and modern effects of colonialism that some tribal leaders see the need for a renaissance of their language in modern-day African life. The strong connection to African local history should balance the dominance of foreign colonial languages widely used.

African traditional leaders, powerless in their countries, want to be seen as caring and standing up for their people among other tribes and push their meaningfulness into the open light and debate against more widely spoken local languages. To make learning a tribal language mandatory opens up a wide debate about a country entrenched in tribalism, pushing nation-building as relevant in modern-day requirements of globalization aside.

In each European state, local languages are spoken by mostly old people who have learnt their local language from their parents or attended voluntary classes in local clubs and cultural organizations. They accept the need for one language for all on a national level, for which over centuries a certain local language has made it to the top of the country.

Germany has decided that school pupils must learn German as their first language, and English as the second, for they can later in life communicate with many people in business, leisure, or daily life. Students who intend to attend university must opt for a second foreign language, French or Spanish, helping them later in life to broaden their career perspective or to advance at Universities (Diplomats speak mostly French), while for higher-level university degrees, students attend Latin or Old Greek language courses. Special schools offer Turkish, Mandarin, Farsi, and other languages for children of migrants who want to return home one day, or/see e.g. Mandarin as a great personal chance for their future in business and politics.

Today's curricula of most countries are heavily overburdened with academic and humanistic approaches, instead of teaching the youth subjects and crafts that really matter later in life. Remembering my good olden days teaching pupils class 7-13, they said to me: „To know Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths more than the basics, Sports, Music, Arts and Culture, Religion or Philosophy...what do they do for our lives? I want to know what really helps me later in life. I want to know how to generate an idea that makes me a Millionaire. I want to know the steps from an idea to a successful company. I want to understand more about life around me in politics...not maths, which does not help me, really. Or Physics, Arts, and sports. Sports I can do in my leisure time, no need to learn them at school. School must focus on the issues that matter to me.“ Lecturing my adult students now, I hear the same demand over and over again. They are hungry to hear about issues and solutions of real life, not what academics sitting in the offices of Ministries of Education come up with, people who have never faced the reality of life but are busy discussing wishful thinking in a glass Ivory Tower.