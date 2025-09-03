ModernGhana logo
'Ghanaians are still bitter, the truth is known yet we're still following the lies' — Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku warns NPP

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has issued a scathing critique of internal party practices, accusing some factions of undermining the party’s credibility by glorifying failure and spreading lies for personal gain.

In a statement that has stirred intense debate, Dr. Opoku lamented that certain members of the NPP “clap for failures,” celebrate incompetence, and persist in defending poor economic performance instead of acknowledging mistakes and seeking redress.

He further condemned the tendency to elevate individuals who insult Christian leaders and to defend divisive conduct that tarnishes the party’s reputation, rather than pursuing unity and reconciliation.

According to him, such behaviour sidelines those within the NPP who “genuinely speak truth to leadership,” leaving the party vulnerable to growing public resentment.

“If you care to know, the majority of Ghanaians are still extremely bitter and angry at NPP for disappointing them, especially between 2021 and 2024,” he stated. “The truth is known, the evidence of the truth is seen, yet we are still following the lies.”

Dr. Opoku warned that the party’s failure to confront its shortcomings is eroding trust among Ghanaians and could have dire consequences in the years ahead. Looking toward the 2028 general elections, he called for a decisive reset in the party’s internal culture.

He stressed that the NPP’s only path to redemption lies in embracing honesty and accountability: “truthfulness, humility, facts, data, admission of failures, apologies, and strategies.”

By insisting on these values, Dr. Opoku argued, the NPP can rebuild public confidence and restore its standing as a credible alternative for governance.

