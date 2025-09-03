ModernGhana logo
Upper East Regional Ghana Police Command prepares for 24-Hour Economy

By Atuimah Valerius II Contributor
The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has begun preparing its officers to play an active role in the country’s 24-hour economy policy, positioning the service as a frontline partner in Ghana’s economic transformation.

Last Friday, a high-level briefing was held at the Fountain Gate Auditorium in Bolgatanga, bringing together police leadership from headquarters and representatives of the Presidency’s 24-hour economy secretariat to outline the strategic initiative.

Chief Superintendent Benjamin Aniah Esq., Director of the 24-hour Economy Secretariat, stressed that the policy is not just a political slogan but a "catalyst" for industrialization. “It is something that is a propellant,” he said, explaining that the objective is to shift Ghana away from dependence on imports and raw material exports toward a stronger, export-driven industrial economy. The initiative aims to create 1.7 million jobs within four years, increase productivity, and modernize the country’s economic structure.

Representing the Inspector General of Police, Chief Superintendent Dr. Sasu Mensah underlined the critical role of the GPS in the initiative. “Police is the front line in the implementation of this context,” he noted. He revealed that a deployment plan has been developed to guide officers and enhance police-community collaboration, with the goal of creating a safe environment for continuous business activity.

The presentation also highlighted the symbolism of the 24-hour economy logo. Chief Superintendent Aniah explained that the “yellow” northern zone represents both untapped mineral resources and opportunities for solar energy as a clean power source. The “green” central forest belt symbolizes Ghana’s timber and diamond wealth, while the “blue” coastal area reflects the nation’s “blue economy” potential.

He disclosed that new studies suggest gold reserves in the north could be ten times greater than all the gold mined in Ghana’s history.

The Upper East Regional Police Command welcomed the training, describing it as a mindset shift for officers. “We are privileged to have people with a lot of brains,” one officer remarked, adding that the command was now better aligned with the policy’s objectives.

With the private sector expected to lead the 24-hour economy, backed by government incentives such as tax reliefs and streamlined digital systems, the GPS is being positioned as a key enabler, ensuring the security and stability needed for businesses to thrive around the clock.

