ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Seth Terkper, A Man of Impeccable Modesty.

Feature Article Seth Terkper, A Man of Impeccable Modesty.
WED, 03 SEP 2025

Mr Seth Terkper, former Finance Minister performed the burial and solemn funeral rite of his dearest departed wife without funfair. A funeral that climaxed the life of Mrs Deborah Ferguson Terkper the gentle soul.

Most often fame, power and influences normally trick some people and think they are super normal human being and feel entitled to treat others with disdain. Mr Seth Terkper has been modest and assertive in his official and private life and never allowed power, fame and authority to changed his persona.

Reflecting on the modesty and assertiveness of Mr Seth Terkper a few more personalities with similar qualities names came up and notable amongst them are Madam Marietta Brew, Mr Goosie Tanoh, Mr Julius Deborah and others.

President John Mahama and Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang , the duo has similar modest characteristics, and this makes it evidentiary clear the NDC is replete with men and women of great modesty and assertiveness.

Based on President Nana Akufo Addo and the New Patriotic Party government's betrayal of Ghanaian trust, hence the return of President John Mahama back to the presidency able support by Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman.

By design President Mahama appointed some of these refined Ghanaian as his advisors. Therefore it is incumbent on other appointees whose conduct is diametrically opposed, to emulate the sterling qualities of the aforementioned Ghanaians.

The president must not hesitate to give matching orders to any errant appointee whose conduct could derail the resetting agenda.

Mike Kalley
Sociopolitical Analyst.

Michael Kalley-Dotse
Michael Kalley-Dotse, © 2025

Sociopolitical AnalystColumn: Michael Kalley-Dotse

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (94)

More

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Kwadaso MP condemns Torkornoo’s removal, calls it “Judicial Coup” Kwadaso MP condemns Torkornoo’s removal, calls it “Judicial Coup”

11 hours ago

Solomon Kwame Asumadu Akwatia by-election: The constituents have spoken so we take it in good faith” —...

11 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Two women arrested over abusive statement against Mahama weep in court Helicopter crash: Two women arrested over abusive statement against Mahama weep ...

11 hours ago

NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre

13 hours ago

NDC candidate, Bernard Bediako is MP-elect for Akwatia Akwatia By-Election: NDC’s Bernard Bediako wins with 54.30%

15 hours ago

Jacob Osei Yeboah Mahama’s handling of CJ Torkornoo’s removal shows “lion-leadership traits” – Ja...

16 hours ago

NPP parliamentary candidate in the Akwatia by-election, Solomon Asumadu Akwatia by-election: God told me I’ve won already – Asumadu

16 hours ago

Former Chief Justice of the Republic, Sophia Akuffo CJ Torkonoo’s removal unnecessary, has weakened Ghana’s judiciary — Sophia Akuff...

16 hours ago

The Abdulwahid al-Nur faction of the rebel Sudan Liberation Army says this photograph shows the scene of the deadly landslide which buried a remote mountain village under its control in the Jebel Marra region of North Darfur.. By - (SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT/ARMY/AFP) Landslide wipes out Sudan village, killing hundreds

16 hours ago

‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Torkornoo ‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Tork...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line