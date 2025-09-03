Seth Terkper, A Man of Impeccable Modesty.

Mr Seth Terkper, former Finance Minister performed the burial and solemn funeral rite of his dearest departed wife without funfair. A funeral that climaxed the life of Mrs Deborah Ferguson Terkper the gentle soul.

Most often fame, power and influences normally trick some people and think they are super normal human being and feel entitled to treat others with disdain. Mr Seth Terkper has been modest and assertive in his official and private life and never allowed power, fame and authority to changed his persona.

Reflecting on the modesty and assertiveness of Mr Seth Terkper a few more personalities with similar qualities names came up and notable amongst them are Madam Marietta Brew, Mr Goosie Tanoh, Mr Julius Deborah and others.

President John Mahama and Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang , the duo has similar modest characteristics, and this makes it evidentiary clear the NDC is replete with men and women of great modesty and assertiveness.

Based on President Nana Akufo Addo and the New Patriotic Party government's betrayal of Ghanaian trust, hence the return of President John Mahama back to the presidency able support by Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman.

By design President Mahama appointed some of these refined Ghanaian as his advisors. Therefore it is incumbent on other appointees whose conduct is diametrically opposed, to emulate the sterling qualities of the aforementioned Ghanaians.

The president must not hesitate to give matching orders to any errant appointee whose conduct could derail the resetting agenda.

Mike Kalley

Sociopolitical Analyst.