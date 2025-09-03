Could Kofi Akpaloo Be More Mentally Deranged Than Solomon Owusu?

If he had critically paid attention to the contents and the sociocultural and the political implications of his psychologically unbalanced tirade against Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Solomon Owusu, described by the media as “a leading member” of the Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen-founded New Patriotic Party (NPP) splinter and ideologically unprincipled and opportunistic so-called Movement for Change or the Butterfly Party (BP), would not have so scandalously and oafishly called for the immediate invocation and the operationalization of Article 42 of Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution to summarily and expressly ban Mr. Akpaloo from democratically airing his views about the stark and the naked truth of the National Democratic Congress’ politics of populist deception that promised Ghanaian cocoa farmers a producer price of GH⊄6,000 per bag of high grade cocoa beans, only to deliver approximately half of the aforementioned electioneering-campaign promise (See “Kofi Akpaloo should be barred from voting, media interviews — Solomon Owusu” Modernghana.com 8/8/25).

The first and the most obvious strike, and a politically suicidal one at that, against Mr. Owusu’s patently harebrained judgment call against Mr. Akpaloo, inheres in the former critic’s intellectually and morally regressive and reprehensible presumption that, somehow, vehement and even morally distasteful expression of any opinion against the unpardonably reprobate policies of any ruling political party or government ought to be, somehow, roundly and unreservedly condemned and gratuitously deemed to be ultra-vires, and thus absolutely inadmissible and insufferable in a morally and politically and ideologically enlightened constitutional democracy of the kind being presently pursued in Fourth-Republican Ghana.

No such proposition, it goes without saying, could be at once more heretical and inexcusably absurd. To be certain, if any bona fide adult Ghanaian citizen deserves to have his/her mental state critically examined by either a Board-Certified Psychiatrist or a Clinical Psychologist, such as Yours Truly’s Ivy League-educated niece, Dr. Nana Yaa Agyeiwaa Amoh, that citizen is absolutely none other than the Kyerematen political and ideological lapdog. Not very long ago, this was exactly the charitable advice that Yours Truly offered Alan Cash, the dubious sobriquet of the former John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-appointed Minister of Trade and Industry and a twin or tandem cabinet portfolio called Minister for Special Presidential Initiatives.

I am also not certain, as of this writing and press preparation, whether the widely alleged Agyekum-Kufuor Money Bag seriously took my advice by following up with the same, not that it would have really mattered to Yours Truly back then or even presently. It has often been said by our elders and our grandmothers and matriarchs that: “When Mr. Naked promises you a bolt of cotton print, you just have to pay attention to his name.” A man who woefully lacks both a practical and an intellectual appreciation for democratic cultural engagement has absolutely nothing worthwhile on this very subject of our conversation to offer his countrymen and women.

In short and to be certain, as well, what Solomon Owusu just did in his fit of NDC-sponsored and underwritten conniption, was to royally expose his clinically unbalanced state of mind. While, indeed, to be upfront with the Dear Reader, Yours Truly would definitely not have taken the tack or the ratiocinative line adopted by the LPG founder and leader, it absolutely goes without saying that short of criminal defamation, what makes a constitutional democratic political culture the Gold Standard, vis-a-vis the erstwhile extortionate junta of the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-led so-called Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), is the very enviable and the unarguable fact that most advanced and civilized constitutional democracies jealously protect Free Speech or the free expression of opinions, even the most hateful and morally disgusting opinions by each and every citizen; and yes, even the opinions of the clinically and the forensically proven mental and moral basket cases like the obviously inveterate critic of Mr. Akpaloo.

You see, an “Unsound Mind” of the sort that Mr. Owusu is reported to be talking about strikingly reflects the mental state and the moral temperament of the Akpaloo critic himself. In my part of Ghana, we simply call this “The Man-in-the-Mirror.” You see, Dear Reader, it is only a clinically unsound mind that is not open to the unbounded, unrestricted, unrestrictable and unrestrained speculation, be the grist of such speculation or speculativeness morally and politically progressive or even regressive, for that matter. Of course, it is all to the greater and the collective good of our national health and/or material and economic development.

Even so, following the political career and the conduct of pathological rascals like Messrs. John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama, Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia and Samuel “The Sharp-Toothed” (Or is it the “Shark-Toothed”) Okudzeto-Ablakwa and Sammy “The Ballot-Snatching” Gyamfi, going by the indescribably dim lights of Mr. Solom Owusu, one would be irrecoverably traumatized by the fact that these clinical megalomaniacs and incurable kleptocrats are not presently “cooling their heels” in one of the Maximum-Security Prisons in the country and, instead, are scandalously and despicably at the helm of our very constitutionally democratic Ship-of-State.

But, of course, this melodramatically comical Akpaloo critic is perfectly in the good and the enviable company of the Gonja and the Bono Mafia all right. What with his incurably demented decision to politically and ideologically chauffeur the busted tires of a self-infatuated and piggishly overfed “70-Year-Old” diapered Baby Elephant who actually believes that the Presidency of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana is the inviolable and the inalienable property of those who have invested hugely in the Elephant Riders’ Party (ERP). Or is it the “Economy Recoverers’ Program”?

Then also, is Mr. Akpaloo’s speculative linking of the August 6, Z-9-8 Helicopter Crash any significantly outlandish to the traditional and the stereotypically average Ghanaian mindset? Indeed, it is only such low-level thinking that makes it a bit disappointing for Yours Truly to learn that a well-above-average politician like Percival Kofi Akpaloo, a Modesto Akpaloo relative, presumably, would stoop this low to volley such an intellectually and a morally unenlightened speculative fulmination at the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse which, by the way, the Liberal Party of Ghana’s founder and leader is perfectly within his inalienable constitutional and human rights to entertain and/or even espouse in our fledgling but decidedly robust Fourth Republican democratic political culture.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]