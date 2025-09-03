Akwatia by-election: People were preparing to finish me if I got the poll wrong – Mussa Dankwah

Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwah, has described his organisation’s forecast for the Akwatia by-election as one of the most rewarding in his career, saying the stakes and scrutiny were unlike anything he had previously encountered.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show monitored by this portal on Wednesday, September 3, Mr. Dankwah admitted that the pressure was immense, with critics eagerly waiting to discredit his firm if the outcome did not align with their projection.

“I knew I would have been taken to the slaughterhouse. They were preparing to take me there to finish me if I got this wrong,” he confessed.

Reflecting on the outcome, Mr. Dankwah said the accuracy of his firm’s research proved that Ghana’s elections are now driven by scientific polling and voter behaviour analysis rather than propaganda.

“The word here is poll, fair game, research, and science. Gone are the days when elections are won on propaganda, emotions, insults, or just anything. All the parties must realise that the demography of people who are voting in Ghana today has dramatically changed,” he stated.

He emphasised that young voters now dominate the electorate and cannot be easily swayed by rhetoric.

“Over 70% of people who vote in Ghana today are below 35 years old. That is something that they must appreciate and understand the implications of the same,” he explained.

According to Mr. Dankwah, this demographic is not only youthful but also highly informed and digitally connected, making them less susceptible to manipulation.

“These people are well-connected, are on social media, and will be quick to fact-check you. If they fact-check you and realise that you are telling lies, that is your end,” he warned.

His remarks underscore how Ghana’s evolving voter base is reshaping political campaigns and highlight the growing role of credible polling in shaping electoral strategy.

Ahead of the September 2 polls, Global Info Analytics had projected victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Bernard Baidoo Bediako, with 53 percent of the total valid votes.

The Electoral Commission’s official results later validated the forecast, with Bediako securing 18,199 votes against 15,235 for his closest rival, Solomon Kwame Asumadu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Owusu Patrick of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) polled just 82 votes, out of 33,819 valid ballots, with 303 rejected.