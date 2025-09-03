ModernGhana logo
Gbiniyiri death toll rises to 31 with 48,000 residents displaced

Thirteen more people have been killed in renewed clashes over a protracted land dispute at Gbiniyiri in the Savannah Region, pushing the official death toll to 31, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed.

The violence, which erupted on Sunday, August 24, has spread rapidly to nearly 12 communities in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, displacing close to 48,000 residents—mostly women and children. NADMO estimates that about 14,000 of the displaced have fled across the borders into Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire, while thousands more are being housed in temporary shelters at Sawla under the supervision of NADMO and the Ghana Red Cross.

The clashes are believed to have been triggered by a dispute over a parcel of land. Although security forces have since been deployed, tensions remain high.

Savannah Regional Minister, Salisu Bi-Awuribe, told the Daily Graphic that the situation had been stabilised following the deployment of additional security personnel. He added that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) was holding consultations with the Yagbonwura and other traditional leaders, who are custodians of the contested land, in a bid to secure a permanent resolution.

Despite the official death toll, some residents allege that more than 200 people may have been killed since the violence began, with reports of others drowning while attempting to cross the Black Volta River into Côte d’Ivoire.

At the Sawla camp, displaced residents painted a grim picture of life in displacement.

“We left everything behind when the fighting started. Now we have nothing to feed our children,” said Alhassan Osman, one of the victims, who added that families were surviving on a single meal a day.

Another victim, Agness Dawuda, appealed for urgent assistance. “We are pleading with government, humanitarian agencies, and benevolent individuals to come to our aid,” she said.

The Gbiniyiri conflict has become one of the most devastating communal clashes in recent years, underscoring the fragile nature of land disputes in Ghana’s northern regions and the humanitarian toll they continue to exact on already vulnerable communities.

