Akwatia by-election: The constituents have spoken so we take it in good faith” — NPP accepts defeat

  Wed, 03 Sep 2025
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formally conceded defeat in the Akwatia by-election, describing the outcome as a reflection of the people’s choice.

Certified results from the Electoral Commission declared Bernard Bediako of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winner, after he polled 18,199 votes. His closest challenger, Solomon Kwame Asumadu of the NPP, secured 15,235 votes, while Owusu Patrick of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) finished with just 82. Out of 33,819 ballots cast, 303 were rejected.

Reacting to the results, Eastern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Tony Osei-Adjei, admitted that the party had hoped for a different outcome but would abide by the will of the electorate.

“We are a bit disappointed because that wasn’t what we expected but the constituents have spoken so we take it in good faith,” Osei-Adjei stated.

He reflected on the legacy of the late Ernest Kumi, whose passing triggered the by-election, noting with regret that the NPP could not retain the seat in his honour.

“To some extent, we disappointed him because he has lost his life in trying to maintain the seat. He won, he had ran every bit of his life chasing to restore his honour and dignity to his constituents,” he said.

Osei-Adjei also pointed to the legal hurdles Kumi battled before his death, which he said had weighed heavily on the former MP.

“Somewhere along the line he lost when the Supreme Court gave the first ruling and it was left with the Koforidua court to take a decision on it,” he added.

Despite the setback, NPP leaders say the party will regroup and prepare for future contests, stressing their respect for the democratic process and the people of Akwatia.

