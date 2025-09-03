Akwatia By-Election: NDC’s Bernard Bediako wins with 54.30%

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared Bernard Bediako, candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), winner of the Akwatia by-election held on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Bediako polled 18,199 votes, representing 54.30 percent of the total valid ballots, defeating Solomon Kwame Asumadu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who secured 15,235 votes. In all, 33,516 valid votes were recorded across the constituency’s 119 polling stations, with 303 ballots rejected.

The by-election became necessary following the death of sitting MP Ernest Kumi earlier this year. Given Akwatia’s status as a historic swing seat, the poll attracted intense national attention and heavy campaigning from both the NDC and NPP, with senior party officials and activists flooding the constituency in the run-up to voting day.

Election day itself was largely peaceful but not without tension. The Ghana Police Service deployed more than 5,500 officers across the constituency to maintain law and order. Their visible presence deterred incidents of intimidation, although isolated cases were reported, including the arrest of one person for tearing down campaign posters at a polling station.

Security checks and strict monitoring meant that allegations of vote-buying, which some residents had openly demanded in the days before the election, were curbed. Voter turnout, however, was lower than in the 2024 general elections, reflecting the usual trend of by-elections where many constituents are at work.

NPP’s Solomon Asumadu earlier expressed confidence in victory, citing the calm voting atmosphere, while the NDC candidate maintained that his campaign message of development and party unity resonated strongly with voters.

Despite jubilations breaking out among sections of NDC supporters as provisional results trickled in, the party’s leadership urged restraint until the EC’s official declaration confirmed Bediako’s win.

For both major parties, the contest was more than just about filling a vacant seat—it was seen as an important gauge of voter sentiment ahead of the 2028 general elections.