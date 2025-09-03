ModernGhana logo
Helicopter crash: Two women arrested over abusive statement against Mahama weep in court   

Two women who made offensive and abusive statements against President John Dramani Mahama concerning the August 6 helicopter crash, wept uncontrollably in and out of the courtroom.

Appearing before the Adenta Circuit Court 1 for the second time the court remanded them for two more days.

Priscilla Duah Birago, a 29-year-old National Service Person, and Charity Dede Tetteh, 29-year-old beautician, have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime, to wit offensive conduct and offensive conduct to the breach of peace.

The two are alleged to have conspired to make offensive statements to wit; “We would have been happier if the President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, was involved in the helicopter crash and dwarfs had eaten him up and that a lot of people are dying under his tenure of office.”

The accused persons are expected to reappear on September 4, 2025.

Defence Counsel, Mr Samuel Kwesi Agyei, prayed the court to admit the accused persons to bail because prosecution did not seem to end their investigations.

Mr Agyei said the persons had spent some days in lawful custody and learnt a lot of lessons, aside from the advice he gave them.

Defence counsel held that the accused person would not interfere with investigations because their mobile phones are in the custody of the police.

Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo opposed the grant of bail because investigations are underway, and the police had applied to the High Court so they could access their mobile phones to extract the videos allegedly made by the accused persons.

The Circuit Court in Adenta remanded the two accused persons into custody to reappear on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Presenting the facts to the court, presided over by Mrs Angela Attachie, prosecution said on August 6, 2025, Charity and Priscilla hosted live streamed discussion on their social media platform TikTok, during which they made offensive and abusive statements against President Mahama.

It said Charity disseminated those offensive statements on her Tiktok account name “Abena Birago.”

Subsequently, the accused persons were arrested by the law enforcement agencies for investigations.

Prosecution told the court that a forensic capture of the live stream was obtained as evidence.

GNA

