NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre

The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun collating results from the 119 polling stations in the Akwatia by-election, following the close of polls at 5 p.m. Counting at the polling stations concluded earlier in the evening, paving the way for official aggregation of results.

Election observers and security personnel have described the process across the constituency as largely peaceful, with no major incidents recorded. The contest has been fiercely fought between Kwame Asumadu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernard Bediako of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

By 7:20 p.m., however, an unusual development emerged at the collation centre. While NDC agents and officials were present to scrutinise figures as they were entered, no representatives of the NPP were seen at the centre, despite having been spotted there earlier in the evening. Their absence coincided with growing indications that the NDC candidate was on course for victory.

In Ghana’s elections, party agents are expected to be present at collation centres to verify and, where necessary, challenge results transmitted from polling stations. Such challenges, though important for transparency, do not in themselves halt the collation or invalidate results, as the Returning Officer retains authority to proceed.

The absence of NPP agents during the crucial stage of collation has raised eyebrows, particularly as it occurred just as momentum appeared to swing in favour of the NDC. EC officials nonetheless proceeded with the exercise, entering figures under the watchful eyes of party representatives and security personnel on site.