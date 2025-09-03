ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 03 Sep 2025 Elections

NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre

  Wed, 03 Sep 2025
NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre

The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun collating results from the 119 polling stations in the Akwatia by-election, following the close of polls at 5 p.m. Counting at the polling stations concluded earlier in the evening, paving the way for official aggregation of results.

Election observers and security personnel have described the process across the constituency as largely peaceful, with no major incidents recorded. The contest has been fiercely fought between Kwame Asumadu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernard Bediako of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

By 7:20 p.m., however, an unusual development emerged at the collation centre. While NDC agents and officials were present to scrutinise figures as they were entered, no representatives of the NPP were seen at the centre, despite having been spotted there earlier in the evening. Their absence coincided with growing indications that the NDC candidate was on course for victory.

In Ghana’s elections, party agents are expected to be present at collation centres to verify and, where necessary, challenge results transmitted from polling stations. Such challenges, though important for transparency, do not in themselves halt the collation or invalidate results, as the Returning Officer retains authority to proceed.

The absence of NPP agents during the crucial stage of collation has raised eyebrows, particularly as it occurred just as momentum appeared to swing in favour of the NDC. EC officials nonetheless proceeded with the exercise, entering figures under the watchful eyes of party representatives and security personnel on site.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kwadaso MP condemns Torkornoo’s removal, calls it “Judicial Coup” Kwadaso MP condemns Torkornoo’s removal, calls it “Judicial Coup”

1 hour ago

Solomon Kwame Asumadu Akwatia by-election: The constituents have spoken so we take it in good faith” —...

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: Two women arrested over abusive statement against Mahama weep in court Helicopter crash: Two women arrested over abusive statement against Mahama weep ...

1 hour ago

NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre

3 hours ago

NDC candidate, Bernard Bediako is MP-elect for Akwatia Akwatia By-Election: NDC’s Bernard Bediako wins with 54.30%

5 hours ago

Jacob Osei Yeboah Mahama’s handling of CJ Torkornoo’s removal shows “lion-leadership traits” – Ja...

6 hours ago

NPP parliamentary candidate in the Akwatia by-election, Solomon Asumadu Akwatia by-election: God told me I’ve won already – Asumadu

6 hours ago

Former Chief Justice of the Republic, Sophia Akuffo CJ Torkonoo’s removal unnecessary, has weakened Ghana’s judiciary — Sophia Akuff...

6 hours ago

The Abdulwahid al-Nur faction of the rebel Sudan Liberation Army says this photograph shows the scene of the deadly landslide which buried a remote mountain village under its control in the Jebel Marra region of North Darfur.. By - (SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT/ARMY/AFP) Landslide wipes out Sudan village, killing hundreds

6 hours ago

‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Torkornoo ‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Tork...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line