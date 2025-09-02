ModernGhana logo
Akwatia by-election: God told me I’ve won already – Asumadu

  Tue, 02 Sep 2025
TUE, 02 SEP 2025
The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate in the Akwatia by-election, Solomon Asumadu, has declared his confidence in winning the seat, pointing to the peaceful and orderly voting process as evidence that the exercise will end in his favour.

Speaking to this portal after visiting several polling centres, Mr. Asumadu said he made it a point to arrive early to observe proceedings and was impressed with the atmosphere.

“I got to the polling stations around 7 a.m., and I am very satisfied with how things are going. The entire process has been peaceful, and our constituents are conducting themselves very well,” he remarked.

The NPP candidate commended the Inspector General of Police and the security services for ensuring calm throughout the constituency.

“The police presence has been remarkable, and I must thank the IGP for ensuring that enough officers are on the ground to safeguard the process,” he stated.

Although acknowledging that turnout was lower compared to the 2024 general elections, Mr. Asumadu said the drop was expected.

“This cannot be compared to 2024 in terms of numbers. But by-elections are different — many people are at work, so turnout is naturally lower,” he explained.

He also revealed that his choice of attire was intentional and symbolic, linking it to his faith.

“For me, white symbolises victory. I had a dream where God assured me of success, and I believe today will confirm that promise,” he said with confidence.

