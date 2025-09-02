ModernGhana logo
Akwatia by-election: 'I’m not a coward' — Afenyo-Markin dares Chief Sofo Azorka

  Tue, 02 Sep 2025
TUE, 02 SEP 2025

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has shrugged off threats he claims were issued against him by National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman Chief Sofo Azorka, declaring that no amount of intimidation will shake his resolve.

The confrontation erupted on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, after Afenyo-Markin made an unexpected stop at the NDC’s office in Akwatia.

The unannounced visit infuriated party executives, who accused him of deliberately stoking tensions on the eve of a critical by-election.

An angry Azorka blasted the Minority Leader’s presence as “highly disrespectful” and “provocative,” alleging that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was using intimidation tactics to unsettle NDC supporters.

But speaking to reporters, Afenyo-Markin said Azorka crossed the line by threatening his life. “I have heard that the NDC's Vice Chairman, Chief Sofo Azorka, said that he wants to 'kill' me. We know them—the infamous Azorka Boys; all they know is beating people up and killing others. So, this is not his first time threatening people. But I am not a coward,” he declared.

The Effutu MP rallied his party faithful not to be cowed by what he described as desperate threats. “There are foot soldiers on the ground. So, nobody should let the words of Azorka put fear into anybody. We do not do politics with fear; it's all about courage. Our forebearers spent time in jail all for the sake of politics, so don't let anybody put fear into you,” he said.

The escalating war of words has intensified an already charged political atmosphere in Akwatia, where the NPP and NDC are locked in a fierce battle for control of the constituency seat.

