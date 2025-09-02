BMK Hope Foundation founder supports 2025 Homowo celebrations in Teshie

As part of efforts to support cultural heritage and promote community development, Bernard Martei Korley, Founder and CEO of the BMK Hope Foundation, has made significant donations to key traditional groups and institutions in Teshie ahead of this year’s Homowo Festival.

On Saturday, Hon. Korley presented an assortment of items including alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic drinks, and packs of natural mineral water to the Teshie Asafoiatsemei and Asafoianyemei Group, as well as the Teshie International Port Club. In addition to the consumables, he also donated a cash amount of GH¢2,000.00 each to both groups, bringing the total cash support for the day to GH¢4,000.00.

Continuing his philanthropic outreach, Hon. Korley on Sunday visited Kumi We, a significant traditional quarter in Teshie, where he extended similar donations.

The beneficiaries included the Wulomoi (traditional priests), Woryei (elders), and Agbanfoiatsemei (sub-chiefs). He donated more alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages along with mineral water to support their participation in the festivities. Furthermore, he presented a cash donation of GH¢1,000 each to the Wulomoi and the Woryei, amounting to a total of GH¢2,000.00.

These generous contributions form part of the BMK Hope Foundation’s ongoing commitment to preserving Ghanaian culture while supporting local communities. Hon. Korley emphasized the importance of unity, tradition, and the role of festivals in promoting peace and development.

The Homowo Festival, celebrated by the Ga people, is one of the most important traditional festivals in Ghana. It marks the end of a period of famine and celebrates a bountiful harvest with food, music, and cultural rites.

Community leaders and elders expressed their gratitude to Hon. Korley for his continued support and dedication to the development of Teshie and its people.