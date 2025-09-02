V/R: Akatsi South MCE orders removal of illegal structures, others 

The Akatsi South Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region has conducted a decongestion exercise, to remove illegal occupants and structures from the main lorry station.

The exercise was led by Mr Daniel Dagba, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, along with the assembly's task force comprising security personnel and other staff.

Mr Dagba disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the operation, that it was targeted at dismantling all illegal structures situated on pavements that hindered pedestrian movement and caused disturbances to the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

He explained that the exercise was also to ensure sanity and discipline within the station and the main market in the Municipality.

“We have served a two-month notice through radio announcements and others, for traders to engage the assembly for the necessary arrangements to be concluded but some of them have intentionally rejected our call,” he stated.

Mr Dagba, declaring his stance, affirmed his outfit’s commitment to maintain order within the entire Municipality by embarking on lawful demolishing, decongestion, relocation, and other development-oriented steps.

He said dedicated task force team members would be stationed at key locations across the central business environments, to ensure strict compliance with the new directives as they worked to develop a standard database for all traders within the area.

Mr Dagba also stated that the sustainability of the exercise was his priority for the area, adding that the task force would work tirelessly to maintain the gains of the directives.

He appealed to residents, traders, hawkers, as well as transport operators to cooperate fully with the task force, to support the initiative to succeed.

This development, the GNA observed, saw the involvement of some Assembly Members, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that there was absolute sanity in every part of the Municipality.

Some individuals the GNA engaged added that the new directives would also go a long way to ensure that the town remained well organised.

“By keeping order and ensuring compliance with the new directives, Akatsi South would improve the quality of life for residents and make the city a more attractive place to live, work, and visit,” a resident stated.

However, some affected traders told the GNA that the move lacked deeper consultations.

Akatsi South is noted to be a vibrant commercial community with one of the biggest Markets in the Volta Region and beyond.

GNA