Court orders Police to file disclosures in Wontumi Radio presenter's false news case

An Accra Circuit Court has directed the police to submit all disclosures within seven days in the ongoing trial of Emmanuel Kwakye Asare, a broadcaster of Wontumi Radio accused of publishing false news.

The order, issued by Circuit Court 8, is expected to pave the way for a Case Management Conference, after which a trial date will be set. The case has been adjourned to September 29, 2025.

Asare, host of Nsepafie on Wontumi Radio, was granted bail of GH¢100,000 on August 27, after spending more than two weeks on remand. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge of publishing false news.

The charges stem from comments he made during a live broadcast on August 9, just days after a helicopter crash on August 6 that killed eight people. Asare is alleged to have said, “if your family member is part of those who died, you must hold President Mahama responsible because he is aware of everything.”

Prosecutors say Asare accused President John Dramani Mahama of being directly responsible for the crash at Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region, a claim that sparked public uproar.

According to police, Asare later admitted to making the statement during his caution interview following his arrest on August 12.

The court’s order now shifts attention to the police, whose disclosures will determine the pace and direction of the high-profile case.