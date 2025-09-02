ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WAANSA, stakeholders push for robust arms control measures

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu II Contributor
General News WAANSA, stakeholders push for robust arms control measures
TUE, 02 SEP 2025

The West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA Ghana), the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM), and development partners have called for swift action to strengthen Ghana’s arms control framework to curb the proliferation and misuse of small arms and light weapons.

This call was made at the High-Level Consultative Meeting held at Ada Foah, organised by WAANSA-Ghana in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund Project.

It brought together government officials, security agencies, civil society organisations, and international partners to review gaps in Ghana’s arms governance systems.

The meeting aimed to deepen understanding of the proposed National Small Arms Bill, enhance collaboration among stakeholders, and build advocacy momentum to push for its passage.

WAANSA President, Mr Ken Kinney, explained that while Ghana has signed on to major international treaties such as the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons and the Arms Trade Treaty, existing domestic laws are outdated and insufficient to deal with modern arms-related threats.

He noted that the current legal gaps have contributed to increased incidents of armed violence, illicit trafficking, and the misuse of explosives, undermining national security and stability.

Mr Kinney emphasised that the Arms Bill, 2023, when passed, would empower the NACSA with full regulatory authority and provide a comprehensive framework to tackle arms proliferation, strengthen enforcement, and ensure alignment with international best practices.

During the meeting, participants explored Ghana’s international obligations, the legislative and cabinet approval processes, and ways to integrate technology into arms control, including digital tracking systems and databases.

The sessions also highlighted successful advocacy strategies to mobilise public and institutional support for the arms bill.

The consultative meeting forms part of the broader SALIENT Project, which seeks to integrate arms control into national development plans while promoting peace and security across the West Africa sub-region.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that sustained advocacy, strong political will, and collective action would ensure the swift passage of the National Small Arms Bill, positioning Ghana as a regional leader in arms governance and conflict prevention.

The High-Level Consultative Meeting was on the theme “Building a Robust Arms Regulatory Framework”.

Stakeholders who participated in the meeting include the Ministry of the Interior, representatives from the attorney general’s office, the Narcotics Control Board, the Ghana Boundary Commission, the Ghana Law Reform Commission, policy makers, parliamentarians, the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM) and representatives from civil society organisations (CSOs).

Other stakeholders include the International Action Network on Small Arms (IANSA) and United Nations agencies in Ghana – UNDP, UNREC, UNRCO, and UNODC.

Meanwhile, Ms Shaima Hussein, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Deputy Resident Representative in Ghana, has revealed that the UNDP and NATCOM partnership dates back over 15 years now.

Ms Hussein noted that the UNDP supported the Government of Ghana to set up the NATCOM and has still been supporting the Commission to date.

“UNDP sees our partnership with NATCOM as a means to jointly develop a national programme that supports the overall Ghana government development agenda.

“To bring into action a concrete cooperative and collaborative peace and security mechanism to control the possession, trafficking and proliferation of illicit arms and ammunitions and other materials which violate the potential of promoting terrorism, organised crime, conflicts and violent extremist activities.”

The UNDP DRR noted that the continuous partnership with the government of Ghana has enhanced the capacity of NATCOM and other relevant institutions to deal with the proliferation of small arms in the country.

Also key among our interventions worth mentioning is the conduct and publication of two baseline reports, with a third baseline report in the offing, she stated.

Ms Hussein mentioned others, such as extensive public education and sensitisation, weapons collection and destruction, refurbishment of the selected Firearms Registry of the Ghana Police Service, the marking of weapons of the Ghana Police Service and computerisation of the records of the marked weapons.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, NPP Communicator ‘Not everything done under the law is right’ — Kwasi Kwarteng on CJ Torkonoo’s r...

50 minutes ago

Police arrest suspect One arrested for defacing posters as Akwatia votes in tense by-election

58 minutes ago

Bernard Anbataayela Mornah Akwatia by-election: It will be a surprise if NDC loses – Mornah

2 hours ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate in the Akwatia by-election Akwatia by-election: ‘I have read the mood and I can say it’s a win for me’ — ND...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda Torkornoo’s removal: Afenyo-Markin is a confused politician, must all three peti...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'One concluded petition out of three used to dismiss CJ Torkornoo, we are mourni...

2 hours ago

Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the governing NDC, Rashid Tanko-Computer NDC accuses NPP of desperation, plotting chaos at Akwatia by-election

3 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: No money, no vote – Residents declare Akwatia by-election: No money, no vote – Residents declare

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda Mahama followed due process in removing CJ Torkonoo — Collins Dauda

4 hours ago

Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo (Mrs) Here is why Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has been removed as Chief Justice

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line