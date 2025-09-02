WAANSA, stakeholders push for robust arms control measures

The West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA Ghana), the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM), and development partners have called for swift action to strengthen Ghana’s arms control framework to curb the proliferation and misuse of small arms and light weapons.

This call was made at the High-Level Consultative Meeting held at Ada Foah, organised by WAANSA-Ghana in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund Project.

It brought together government officials, security agencies, civil society organisations, and international partners to review gaps in Ghana’s arms governance systems.

The meeting aimed to deepen understanding of the proposed National Small Arms Bill, enhance collaboration among stakeholders, and build advocacy momentum to push for its passage.

WAANSA President, Mr Ken Kinney, explained that while Ghana has signed on to major international treaties such as the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons and the Arms Trade Treaty, existing domestic laws are outdated and insufficient to deal with modern arms-related threats.

He noted that the current legal gaps have contributed to increased incidents of armed violence, illicit trafficking, and the misuse of explosives, undermining national security and stability.

Mr Kinney emphasised that the Arms Bill, 2023, when passed, would empower the NACSA with full regulatory authority and provide a comprehensive framework to tackle arms proliferation, strengthen enforcement, and ensure alignment with international best practices.

During the meeting, participants explored Ghana’s international obligations, the legislative and cabinet approval processes, and ways to integrate technology into arms control, including digital tracking systems and databases.

The sessions also highlighted successful advocacy strategies to mobilise public and institutional support for the arms bill.

The consultative meeting forms part of the broader SALIENT Project, which seeks to integrate arms control into national development plans while promoting peace and security across the West Africa sub-region.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that sustained advocacy, strong political will, and collective action would ensure the swift passage of the National Small Arms Bill, positioning Ghana as a regional leader in arms governance and conflict prevention.

The High-Level Consultative Meeting was on the theme “Building a Robust Arms Regulatory Framework”.

Stakeholders who participated in the meeting include the Ministry of the Interior, representatives from the attorney general’s office, the Narcotics Control Board, the Ghana Boundary Commission, the Ghana Law Reform Commission, policy makers, parliamentarians, the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM) and representatives from civil society organisations (CSOs).

Other stakeholders include the International Action Network on Small Arms (IANSA) and United Nations agencies in Ghana – UNDP, UNREC, UNRCO, and UNODC.

Meanwhile, Ms Shaima Hussein, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Deputy Resident Representative in Ghana, has revealed that the UNDP and NATCOM partnership dates back over 15 years now.

Ms Hussein noted that the UNDP supported the Government of Ghana to set up the NATCOM and has still been supporting the Commission to date.

“UNDP sees our partnership with NATCOM as a means to jointly develop a national programme that supports the overall Ghana government development agenda.

“To bring into action a concrete cooperative and collaborative peace and security mechanism to control the possession, trafficking and proliferation of illicit arms and ammunitions and other materials which violate the potential of promoting terrorism, organised crime, conflicts and violent extremist activities.”

The UNDP DRR noted that the continuous partnership with the government of Ghana has enhanced the capacity of NATCOM and other relevant institutions to deal with the proliferation of small arms in the country.

Also key among our interventions worth mentioning is the conduct and publication of two baseline reports, with a third baseline report in the offing, she stated.

Ms Hussein mentioned others, such as extensive public education and sensitisation, weapons collection and destruction, refurbishment of the selected Firearms Registry of the Ghana Police Service, the marking of weapons of the Ghana Police Service and computerisation of the records of the marked weapons.