ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

C/R: Gov't urged to fix dangerous Twifo Praso–Dunkwa-on-Offin feeder road 

  Tue, 02 Sep 2025
Regional News C/R: Govt urged to fix dangerous Twifo Praso–Dunkwa-on-Offin feeder road
TUE, 02 SEP 2025

Residents along the highway connecting Twifo Praso to Dunkwa-on-Offin have expressed grave concern over the deplorable state of the road, describing it as a “death trap.”

They are urgently appealing to the government to commence rehabilitation works, noting that the poor condition of the road poses a significant threat to lives, especially when transporting pregnant women to health facilities for delivery.

The residents further lamented that the situation hampers the transportation of foodstuffs to markets, thereby affecting their livelihoods and local economic activities. They, therefore, called on the government to prioritise the road's construction to boost trade and improve living conditions.

Responding to the concerns, Mr. Isaac Yawson, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Twifo-Atti-Mokwa, acknowledged the plight of the people and confirmed that the road had already been awarded on contract under the previous administration.

He appealed for patience, assuring the residents that the current government remained committed to addressing the issue and that construction works would commence soon.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, NPP Communicator ‘Not everything done under the law is right’ — Kwasi Kwarteng on CJ Torkonoo’s r...

50 minutes ago

Police arrest suspect One arrested for defacing posters as Akwatia votes in tense by-election

58 minutes ago

Bernard Anbataayela Mornah Akwatia by-election: It will be a surprise if NDC loses – Mornah

2 hours ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate in the Akwatia by-election Akwatia by-election: ‘I have read the mood and I can say it’s a win for me’ — ND...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda Torkornoo’s removal: Afenyo-Markin is a confused politician, must all three peti...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'One concluded petition out of three used to dismiss CJ Torkornoo, we are mourni...

2 hours ago

Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the governing NDC, Rashid Tanko-Computer NDC accuses NPP of desperation, plotting chaos at Akwatia by-election

3 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: No money, no vote – Residents declare Akwatia by-election: No money, no vote – Residents declare

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda Mahama followed due process in removing CJ Torkonoo — Collins Dauda

4 hours ago

Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo (Mrs) Here is why Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has been removed as Chief Justice

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line