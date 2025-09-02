C/R: Gov't urged to fix dangerous Twifo Praso–Dunkwa-on-Offin feeder road 

Residents along the highway connecting Twifo Praso to Dunkwa-on-Offin have expressed grave concern over the deplorable state of the road, describing it as a “death trap.”

They are urgently appealing to the government to commence rehabilitation works, noting that the poor condition of the road poses a significant threat to lives, especially when transporting pregnant women to health facilities for delivery.

The residents further lamented that the situation hampers the transportation of foodstuffs to markets, thereby affecting their livelihoods and local economic activities. They, therefore, called on the government to prioritise the road's construction to boost trade and improve living conditions.

Responding to the concerns, Mr. Isaac Yawson, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Twifo-Atti-Mokwa, acknowledged the plight of the people and confirmed that the road had already been awarded on contract under the previous administration.

He appealed for patience, assuring the residents that the current government remained committed to addressing the issue and that construction works would commence soon.

GNA