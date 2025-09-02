UNDP calls for stronger moral, legal response to small arms proliferation in Ghana

Ms Shaima Hussein, Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana, has stressed that the fight against small arms proliferation in the country is not only a legal matter but also a moral one.

“Every bullet fired represents a life extinguished, a family shattered, and a community torn apart. We have a responsibility to future generations to create a world where they can live free from the shadow of gun violence,” she said.

Speaking at a High-Level Consultative Meeting at Ada Foah from August 28 to 31, themed “Towards a Robust Regulatory Framework for Small Arms in a Reset Agenda,” Ms Hussein underscored the urgent need for comprehensive reforms.

“Let us remember that the fight against small arms and light weapons is a fight for peace and security. It is a fight for human dignity. We must advocate for a robust legal regime, urging our policymakers to prioritise arms control in their national policies,” she urged.

She also called for greater involvement of civil society and communities in disarmament efforts. “We must advocate for education and awareness campaigns that highlight the dangers posed by small arms. Knowledge is power, and by educating individuals about the consequences of these weapons, we can foster a culture of peace and non-violence. It is for this reason that UNDP and the National Commission for Small Arms and Light Weapons' (NATCOM) partnership dates back over 15 years now.”

The meeting, organised under the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund Project by the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA Ghana), brought together key institutions including the Ministry of the Interior, the Attorney-General’s office, the Narcotics Control Board, the Ghana Boundary Commission, the Ghana Law Reform Commission, NATCOM, parliamentarians, civil society groups, and international partners such as IANSA, UNDP, UNREC, UNRCO, and UNODC.

Ms Hussein noted that the UNDP played a pivotal role in helping Ghana establish NATCOM and continues to strengthen its capacity to address the proliferation of illicit weapons. “UNDP sees our partnership with the Commission as a means to jointly develop a national programme that supports the overall Ghana government development agenda. To bring into action a concrete cooperative and collaborative peace and security mechanism to control the possession, trafficking and proliferation of illicit arms and ammunitions.”

She highlighted several interventions, including baseline research reports, nationwide sensitisation campaigns, weapons collection and destruction, the refurbishment and digitisation of the Firearms Registry of the Ghana Police Service, marking of weapons, and the development of the Ghana Digital Arms Database System.

Ms Hussein further called on stakeholders to commit to international conventions and frameworks. “As we look to a robust regulatory framework on small arms in Ghana, let us harness the power of global treaties to make a meaningful difference in the control of small arms and light weapons. Let us stand united in our efforts to create a safer world for all.”

She concluded with an appeal to national leaders and citizens alike: “The path ahead in the legislative process may be challenging, but together, we can forge a future where peace prevails over violence. Let us be the generation that rises to the occasion, that writes a new chapter in our history – a chapter that speaks of hope, resilience, and commitment to a world free from the threat of small arms and light weapons.”