Newly appointed envoys must drive Ghana's economic reset - President Mahama

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD II contributor
President John Dramani Mahama has called on the newly appointed envoys of Ghana to support the nation in securing tangible economic benefits and upholding its core values on the world stage.

He emphasised the importance of preparing the new envoys for the challenges ahead in an increasingly unpredictable global landscape.

He made this call at the launch of the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Heads of Mission under the theme “Harnessing the Dividends of Diplomacy for Ghana's Reset Agenda" on Monday in Accra.

The President reflected on a lecture by Dr. Ishmael Yamson, who noted that “the only certainty in this world today is uncertainty,” pointing to a shifting global power dynamic that has emerged beyond the former Cold War and unipolar structures. This new reality, he said, is the complex environment into which the diplomats are being sent.

He said a central theme of the address was the need for a mindset reset, drawing inspiration from nations like Singapore and Japan. “They have become more than first-world countries without losing their values,” he stated, giving the importance of traditional values of honesty, discipline, and cleanliness.

“Unfortunately, in most of Africa, we think that modernization is adopting other people. We are abandoning our value system of honesty,” he stated.

President Mahama instructed the envoys that their primary mission was now economic diplomacy.

“The agreements you secure in Brussels, Beijing, or Washington will reverberate in Tamale, Kumasi, Ho, and Accra,” he added.

The President also launched a new system of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for heads of mission.

The KPIs will track performance in eight areas, including economic diplomacy, consular services, and financial management.

“Ambassadorial appointments are no longer posts for retirees,” you are required to establish bridgeheads in your countries of posting,” he added.

President Mahama added that the success of the diplomats' work would be measured not by ceremony or protocol, but by the scale of investment, trade, and opportunities they secure for the people of Ghana, directly tying their efforts to the domestic RESET agenda's focus on job creation and rebuilding trust.

On his part, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, outlined the specific, measurable targets envoys would be expected to meet.

“These include achieving a minimum 10% annual increase in both tourist arrivals and trade volumes, as well as attracting strategic investments for Ghana’s priority sectors and its $10 billion ‘Big Push’ infrastructure plan,” he said.

According to him, the new framework moves beyond ceremonial diplomacy to focus on tangible results.

He said missions will be tasked with securing scholarships for Ghanaian students, formalising agreements for the export of skilled Ghanaian labour, and creating a diaspora investment and skills database.

