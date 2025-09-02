Pastor remanded into custody for insulting General Overseer of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry at Esereso

A 28-year-old pastor has been remanded into police custody by the Asante Akropong District Court for allegedly uttering abusive words against the General Overseer of the Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry at Esereso, near Kumasi.

The accused, Kofi Nyarko, alias Reverend Abronoma, pleaded not guilty to two charges—offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace, and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm. He is to reappear before the court, presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Wiafe Adu, on September 08, 2025.

Police Chief Inspector David Kwabi, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Reverend Emmanuel Boakye, alias Ogyaba, is the General Overseer of the Ministry and resident at Esereso, while the accused is the Founder of Journey to Heaven Ministry and resident of Agona, in the Sekyere South District.

Between January and February this year, the complainant reportedly received several videos from friends and relatives, originating from the official TikTok page of the accused, in which he accused the complainant of using sperms for ordination, engaging in indiscriminate abortions within his ministry, and being a false prophet, among other abusive claims.

The prosecution said the complainant made efforts to get the accused to desist from the conduct, but Nyarko went into hiding.

On May 19, 2025, the complainant lodged a formal complaint with the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Kumasi. The accused was later arrested on July 19, 2025, at Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region.

In his caution statement, Nyarko admitted to the offences. After further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

