Akwatia by-election: No money, no vote – Residents declare

Some residents of Akwatia in the Eastern Region have openly declared they will not cast their ballots in the ongoing by-election unless they receive money from the contesting political parties.

At the Akwatia Zongo-Vawaso Electoral Area, voters said on Tuesday, September 2, that financial inducements have become a normal expectation during elections, and they see no reason to vote without it.

One resident complained about the unusually heavy security presence, which he claimed had disrupted the practice of politicians handing out money to sway voters. “Due to the presence of the heavy security, the politicians were unable to distribute money to us. We didn’t get anything.”

Another voter was blunt about the culture of monetised elections in the area. “We have been trained this way, we love money. We have been given money during elections over the years; we’re waiting to receive money from the parties before we vote. We haven’t voted yet.”

The by-election, triggered by the death of the late MP Ernest Kumi, has become a fierce contest between the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Solomon Kwame Asumadu and the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Bernard Bediako.

Although the Electoral Commission and the security agencies have pledged a credible and transparent poll, reports from the ground suggest that vote-buying remains a deeply entrenched expectation, with some constituents openly conditioning their participation on the payment of cash.