Stop being Christians, be disciples of Christ — Torgbui Tsifokpe III

By Albert Futukpor || Contributor
Religion Torgbui Tsifokpe III (in kete) with some Elders and leaders of the church
TUE, 02 SEP 2025
Torgbui Tsifokpe III (in kete) with some Elders and leaders of the church

Torgbui Tsifokpe III, Divisional Chief of Afuta Klikor in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, has urged believers to reconsider how they identify themselves, arguing that the name “Christian” has lost its value in society.

According to him, “To stop being a Christian because Christians have lost their value and influence on society.” He explained that “People no more respect or accord the Christian the respect due to how most Christians are involved in high-level corruption cases.”

Speaking during a lecture at the Church of Pentecost, Achimota Christian Village Assembly in Accra, as part of the Church’s Youth Day celebration, he said “most of the corruption cases in the country or work places are perpetrated by Christians” and suggested, “Let’s rather adopt the new title: ‘Disciples of Christ.’”

On the theme “Earnestly Working Towards Success in the Culture of Diversity,” the traditional leader told the youth that the time had come to reflect true Christlike values in their daily lives. “From today, when you go to work or town and someone asks you; are you a Christian, tell the person, ‘No, I’m a disciple of Christ,’” he said.

He explained further that “The name Christian was as a result of olden day believers behaving like Christ and they were called Christians. But today, the same cannot be said about the modern day believer. Therefore, the need to shift from being a Christian to disciple rather.”

Encouraging the youth to pursue integrity, he cautioned against shortcuts to success, saying, “Sacrifice, hard work, dedication, resilience and X-factor; that is the word of God, are the catalyst to real success.”

Torgbui Tsifokpe III also noted that cultural diversity had become a stumbling block to faith, pointing out that “Laziness, get rich quick, being suspicious that someone is behind our failures rather than taking responsibility for our actions are all causes of cultural diversity.”

The programme was attended by Reverend Daniel Antwi-Adjei, District Pastor of the Church; Elder Joseph Addo, Local Chieftaincy Coordinator; Ebenezar Tordzro, Youth Leader; and members of the congregation.

Rev. Antwi-Adjei commended the chief for his message and explained the Church’s commitment to engaging traditional leaders. “That is why there is a ministry within the Church that takes care of the Chiefs,” he said, expressing gratitude to Torgbui Tsifokpe III for sharing his insights with the youth and congregation.

