‘If I were Mahama, I would abandon Akwatia if NDC loses by-election’ — Collins Dauda

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, has stated that the people of Akwatia may lose government’s attention if they vote against the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2025 by-election.

The by-election on Tuesday, September 2, was contested by the NDC’s Lawyer Bernard Bediako Baidoo and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Solomon Kwame Asumadu.

The NDC lawmaker stressed that development projects in the constituency depend on aligning with the party in power.

According to him, while MPs can use their share of the Common Fund for minor projects, major interventions such as roads can only come from the central government.

The former Minister for Works and Housing further argued that voting for an opposition candidate would be a waste.

“If I were the president, I won’t do their roads if they vote against the NDC because they must also reciprocate what I am doing for them,” said the MP.

Using his time in opposition as an example, he explained that his own share of the Common Fund had been used to build classroom blocks, boreholes, and extend electricity in his constituency.

However, he said such projects could never match what government funding provides.

“You need a government which will create an enabling environment for the local economy to develop. It cannot be done by one person,” he stated.