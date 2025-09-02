ModernGhana logo
CARD Ghana mentors SHS girls in leadership and career development

By Aminu Ibrahim || Contributor
CARD Ghana mentors SHS girls in leadership and career development
TUE, 02 SEP 2025

Community Aid for Rural Development (CARD Ghana) has organized a mentorship program for senior high school girls in Wa to inspire them to pursue education, career ambitions and leadership roles in society.

The program, dubbed “Girls Meetup with Mentors”, was held at the weekend under the She Leads Project, which CARD Ghana is implementing in the Upper West Region in partnership with Plan International Ghana.

The She Leads Project seeks to increase the sustained influence of girls and young women in leadership and decision-making within both formal and informal spaces.

Ag. Executive Director of CARD Ghana, Ms. Ernestina Biney, explained that the program connects girls with role models who have navigated challenges and built successful careers.

“Our purpose is to connect girls with mentors who can guide them in their career and educational paths,” she said. “We know the journey is not easy, but these mentors have been through the same paths and can encourage the girls to also find their way.”

Participants were drawn from Wa Senior High School, Wa Senior High Technical School, Wa Technical Institute, Jamiat Islamic Girls School, TI Amass SHS, and Islamic Senior High School.

Sessions included “young female professionals in male-dominated fields” and “young female leaders in tertiary institutions,” where mentors shared experiences and advice.

Madam Yvonne Tengan Enyelko-anu, a Geomatic Engineer with the Lands Commission, Upper West Region, shared her journey in a male-dominated profession.

“It doesn’t need strength to be in such fields; it takes determination, focus and passion,” she said. “There is no limitation to what you want to become. If others have done it, you can also do it.”

She encouraged the girls to stay passionate, use mentorship opportunities and make use of resources such as the internet and online platforms to learn from the paths of successful women.

Ms. Winifred Zoyaar, an IT Specialist and Social Innovator with Noni Hub, urged the girls never to give up on their ambitions in the face of challenges and stumbling blocks.

She reminded them that the road is not always smooth, and while difficulties are part of the journey, “if learning is hard or pursuing a certain career or path is hard, always choose your hard.”

Ms. Felicia Bagania, President of the She Leads Social Movement in the Upper West Region, spoke on the importance of education and the need for adolescent girls to avoid distractions such as early relationships.

“Peer pressure and early relationships can cut short ambitions,” she cautioned. “If a girl gets pregnant along the line, her education and career dreams may come to an end. We want them to hold on, focus on education and build the future they desire.”

Other topics discussed included teenage pregnancy, online safety and the broader role of education in shaping young women’s leadership.

The program, held annually, serves as a platform where girls interact with female mentors and learn from their life stories, reaffirming that with focus and guidance, girls too can lead and achieve.

