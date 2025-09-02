ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 02 Sep 2025 Elections

Akwatia by-election: ‘A vote for NPP is a vote for press conferences, walkouts’ — Ada MP

Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe CudjoeDeputy Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe

Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, has advised voters in Akwatia against voting for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2025 by-election.

The lawmaker argued that a vote for the NPP’s candidate, Solomon Kwame Asumadu, would not translate into meaningful development but rather press conferences and walkouts, which she said had become the minority’s hallmark in Parliament.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, September 2, she stressed that the NDC’s candidate, Lawyer Bernard Bediako Baidoo, offers a better chance to lobby for projects and bring development to the constituency.

“If you vote for the NPP candidate, you are voting for walkout. You are voting for press conference, because my observation in the chamber is that what the minority is doing best is press conference and walkout,” Madam Cudjoe said.

She explained that the NDC government is development-focused, with MPs working to secure benefits for their constituencies.

In contrast, she accused the NPP of prioritising political standoffs over progress, claiming their actions in Parliament prove they have little to offer.

“And what NDC is focusing on is development. All of us are taking some things to our constituency one after the other. And instead of them to be sober and lobby and get some to their constituency, their focus is on how to distract Parliament, how to put the people together and do press conferences and walkouts in the chamber,” she stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Nii Ayikoi Otoo “I’m surprised Domelevo was on CJ removal committee and ignored key evidence" — ...

16 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) First Vice Chairman, Chief Sofo Azorka Akwatia by-election: If Afenyo-Markin wants by-election in his constituency, he ...

34 minutes ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Torkonoo’s removal will go down as one of Mahama’s best decisions — Solomon Owus...

34 minutes ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko ‘No CJ can survive change of government henceforth’ — Elvis Darko on Torkonoo’s ...

36 minutes ago

VIDEO: NPP’s Masawudu, NDC’s Azorka boys clash at Akwatia by-election VIDEO: NPP’s Masawudu, NDC’s Azorka boys clash at Akwatia by-election

2 hours ago

Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Akwatia by-election: ‘A vote for NPP is a vote for press conferences, walkouts’ ...

2 hours ago

Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe NDC will win Akwatia by-election with a large margin — Ada MP

2 hours ago

National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah CJ removed: ‘Mahama has killed any perception of judicial independence’ — Ahiagb...

3 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: IGP Yohuno assures voters of security Akwatia by-election: IGP Yohuno assures voters of security

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko Suame MP slams Mahama over Chief Justice’s removal, calls it “judicial coup”

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line