Akwatia by-election: ‘A vote for NPP is a vote for press conferences, walkouts’ — Ada MP

Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe

Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, has advised voters in Akwatia against voting for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2025 by-election.

The lawmaker argued that a vote for the NPP’s candidate, Solomon Kwame Asumadu, would not translate into meaningful development but rather press conferences and walkouts, which she said had become the minority’s hallmark in Parliament.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, September 2, she stressed that the NDC’s candidate, Lawyer Bernard Bediako Baidoo, offers a better chance to lobby for projects and bring development to the constituency.

“If you vote for the NPP candidate, you are voting for walkout. You are voting for press conference, because my observation in the chamber is that what the minority is doing best is press conference and walkout,” Madam Cudjoe said.

She explained that the NDC government is development-focused, with MPs working to secure benefits for their constituencies.

In contrast, she accused the NPP of prioritising political standoffs over progress, claiming their actions in Parliament prove they have little to offer.

“And what NDC is focusing on is development. All of us are taking some things to our constituency one after the other. And instead of them to be sober and lobby and get some to their constituency, their focus is on how to distract Parliament, how to put the people together and do press conferences and walkouts in the chamber,” she stated.