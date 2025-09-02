NDC will win Akwatia by-election with a large margin — Ada MP

Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, has stated that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) will secure a convincing victory in the Akwatia by-election.

The by-election, taking place today, Tuesday, September 2, is between the NDC’s Lawyer Bernard Bediako Baidoo and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Solomon Kwame Asumadu.

It was triggered by the death of Ernest Yaw Kumi, the former MP for the constituency on the ticket of the NPP.

Madam Cudjoe expressed confidence that the NDC candidate has a better chance of delivering development because he will work in harmony with the ruling government.

She claimed that voting for the NPP would only result in “press conferences and walkouts,” a reference to the minority’s current posture in Parliament.

“I will borrow Bawumia’s words and say the gap will be huge. Very huge. We [NDC] are winning. Look, if you vote for NPP today, you are voting for walkout. You are voting for press conference, because my observation in the chamber is that what the minority is doing best is press conference and walkout,” she told the media.

The Ada MP emphasised that the NDC government has already demonstrated a focus on development, with its MPs lobbying and delivering projects for their constituencies.

She said the same could not be said of the opposition, whom she accused of distraction and obstruction in Parliament.

“And what NDC is focusing on is development. All of us are taking some things to our constituency one after the other. And instead of them to be sober and lobby and get some to their constituency, their focus is on how to distract Parliament, how to put the people together and do press conferences and walkouts in the chamber,” she said.