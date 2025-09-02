CJ removed: ‘Mahama has killed any perception of judicial independence’ — Ahiagbah

ModernGhana logo
The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has taken on President John Dramani Mahama following the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 2, Mr. Ahiagbah said the dismissal of the country’s immediate past Chief Justice signalled the collapse of judicial independence.

He argued that the move was politically motivated and designed to put the judiciary under the control of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“H.E. John Dramani Mahama has killed any perception of judicial independence with the NDC’s politically motivated removal of the Chief Justice from office,” Ahiagbah wrote in a post on social media.

He further stressed that the former Chief Justice was not guilty of any wrongdoing, insisting that she had become a victim of political interference.

“It must be made clear that Former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sacky Korkornoo is not guilty of any misbehavior; instead, she is a victim of President Mahama and the NDC’s politics to control and subjugate the judiciary,” he stated.

Mrs. Torkonoo was removed as both Chief Justice and Justice of the Supreme Court by President Mahama after a five-member committee completed its inquiry into a petition against her.

The probe committee cited three key findings that formed the basis of her removal.

It accused her of causing the Judicial Service to pay for her husband and daughter’s private holiday trips in 2023, describing the action as “an avoidable and reckless dissipation of public funds.”

She was also found to have abused her discretionary powers in handling the transfer of a judicial officer, Mr. Baiden, in breach of Article 296 of the Constitution.

In addition, the report said she interfered in judicial appointments by attempting to bypass the laid-down process for nominating Supreme Court judges, contrary to precedent established in the Ghana Bar Association case.

