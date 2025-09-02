Education And Spirituality: Two-In-One ‘Inseparable’ Tool For Socioeconomic Development

“Read! In the name of your Lord who created. He created man from a clot. Read! And your Lord is the most bounteous. He who taught by the pen, taught man what he knew not” (Quran 96:1-5). “This verse unequivocally emphasises the significance of learning and acquiring knowledge as an act of worship.” – Mohammed Fawzan, Sri Lanka.

Education is not just a human pursuit but a divine obligation on all Muslims, irrespective of gender, age, or social status. Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who is the foremost exemplar for Muslims and, in our estimation, for the whole of mankind, encouraged his companions to learn how to read and write and to acquire all kinds of knowledge. “Seeking knowledge is obligatory for every Muslim.” – Bukhari.

The Almighty Allah emphasised the role and significance of scholars by elevating their ranks to the highest status in society, next to the Prophets and the angels. “Allah ˹Himself˺ is a Witness that there is no god worthy of worship except Him – and so are the angels and people of knowledge. He is the Maintainer of justice. There is no god worthy of worship except Him – the Almighty, All-Wise.” – Quran 3:18.

The Prophet (SAW) also said in one of his traditions that “Scholars are the heirs of the Prophets.” In another tradition, although some scholars question its chain of narration, he said: “The ink of the scholars' pens is considered more valuable than the blood of the martyrs.”

The Quran states that, the purpose of life is to serve God Almighty: “I did not create jinn and humans except to worship Me.” – Quran 51:56.

Islamic education emphasizes the understanding of that purpose, which gives true meaning to the creation of humankind and the spirits (jinn) as servants of God (Allah).

Muhammed Fawzan further observed on a post on LinkedIn that: “Education enables Muslims to better understand and practice their faith, contribute positively to society, and achieve personal growth and fulfillment aligned with Islamic values. Education in Islam stands as a cornerstone, embodying the essence of enlightenment, progress, and the fulfillment of one’s potential.”

The process by which one actualizes or practices spirituality through action is where education plays a key role. Without education or knowledge, a believer may think he or she is serving God while actually going astray.

The Qur'an further states: “It is only those who have knowledge among His servants that fear Allah.”– Quran 35:28.

Education is therefore the vehicle that drives humans and jinn (spirits) to serve God with perfection. Once one attains such a rank, it translates into good deeds and total transformation of a person. That is the essence of spirituality.

Faith or spirituality does not live long in a body or vessel that is morally bankrupt.

In another chapter of the Quran, the Almighty states; “Recite what has been revealed to you of the Book, and establish the prayer. Indeed, prayer prevents immorality and evil deeds. And surely the remembrance of Allah is greatest.” – Quran 29:45.

Islamic education uses the teachings of the Qur’an and Hadith to build a spiritual foundation and foster submission to the divine will. I have, for so long, seen spirituality as “the soul of Islam,” while education is “the engine that accommodates and houses the soul.” Therefore, the soul cannot move or act on its own without its carrier and hands.

In Islam, education and spirituality are deeply interconnected, with knowledge seen as a divine command for personal growth, moral development, and societal betterment, while spirituality is the foundation and bedrock upon which everything, including education, rests.

Scholars have argued that the goal of Islamic education is to raise individuals who are spiritually, intellectually, and emotionally intelligent, leading to a complete sense of spirituality.

One of the young companions, Jundub ibn Abdallah, narrated:

'We were young boys in the company of the Prophet (SAW). We learned imaan (faith) before learning the Qur'an. Later, when we learned the Qur'an, we had more faith in it. But today, you learn the Qur'an before you acquire imaan.' (Ibn Majah).

In the early days of Islamic expansion, the very first thing Islamic leaders did was to establish institutions of knowledge alongside the mosques. These schools often operated within the mosques, a practice that is still being observed in the Zangos across the country.

The goal was, and still is to feed the soul with divine knowledge, submit to divine teachings and traditions, and live in conformity with them. This is very visible and realistic in all the Abrahamic religions. I dare say, however, in light of recent developments around the world, whether the teachings of the holy books are truly doing us any good. This is worth reflection.

In my research and observation, I can say that “it is practically impossible for one to observe complete faith, as mentioned in Quran 2:177, without knowledge”: “Righteousness is not in turning your faces towards the east or the west. Rather, the righteous are those who believe in Allah, the Last Day, the angels, the Books, and the prophets; who give charity out of their cherished wealth to relatives, orphans, the poor, needy travelers, beggars, and for freeing captives; who establish prayer, pay alms-tax, and keep the pledges they make; and who are patient in times of suffering, adversity, and in battle. It is they who are true in faith, and it is they who are mindful of Allah.”

The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said: “The best among you are those who have the best manners and character.” – Bukhari.

He is also reported to have said: “Faith and good deeds are partners. One is considered incomplete without the other.”

I have also observed that a significant number of religious leaders around the world, particularly within the Zangos, concentrate so much on spirituality while giving insignificant attention to the vehicle that drives spirituality.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “Acquiring knowledge in (the) company (of others) for an hour in the night is better than spending the whole night in prayer.” Al-Tirmidhi.

I reflect on my actions as I write, praying to the Almighty to forgive me as I commit to change, and I pray that we all do—for God and country. Inflating contract figures, polluting our water bodies, delaying justice, and terrorizing our neighbors are inconsistent with the values of faith.

May the souls of the fallen heroes abide at the highest place in Paradise.

By Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman

