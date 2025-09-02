Akwatia by-election: ‘NDC’s Lawyer Baidoo is the one who can bring development’ — Tanko-Computer

Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer, has urged voters in Akwatia to rally behind the party’s candidate, Lawyer Bernard Bediako Baidoo in the 2025 by-election.

The by-election, which comes off on Tuesday, September 2, is between the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Solomon Kwame Asumadu and the NDC’s Lawyer Baidoo.

It is being held to replace the late Ernest Yaw Kumi, the former NPP Member of Parliament for the constituency who died just seven months in office.

Tanko-Computer argued that the NDC candidate was in a better position to bring tangible development to Akwatia compared to his rival.

He said Lawyer Baidoo’s presence in Parliament would align with the ruling government, giving the constituency an advantage in lobbying for resources.

“If they vote for Lawyer Baidoo, he will sit with the ruling government in Parliament. He has the opportunity to lobby with government agencies to bring development to his place. That’s a very good opportunity,” he explained.

He further stated that voting for the NPP would amount to endorsing a party Ghanaians had already rejected in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the opposition had been reduced to what he described as a “press conference group,” unable to deliver meaningful development.

“If they vote for NPP, he’s going to join a press conference group. They only bring them press conference. They can’t bring anything,” Tanko-Computer stressed.