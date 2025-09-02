Akwatia by-election: ‘Uphold the values of peace, tolerance, and unity’ — Cheddar urges

The Founder and Leader of the New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has appealed for calm and unity in the ongoing Akwatia by-election in the Eastern Region.

More than 50,000 registered voters in 119 polling stations are casting their ballots today, September 2, to elect a new Member of Parliament following the death of Ernest Yaw Kumi.

The late legislator, who represented the constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), passed away earlier this year, triggering the by-election.

The contest has attracted significant national attention, with the opposition NPP and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) both fielding candidates.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms, the 2024 independent presidential candidate, Cheddar, stressed the need for political stakeholders to put the nation above partisan interests.

“Elections are a vital part of our democracy, but they must never become a source of violence, fear, or division. I entreat all political parties, supporters, and stakeholders to put Ghana first, remembering that no ambition is greater than the peace and stability of our beloved country,” he said.

He urged voters and party agents to conduct themselves with dignity, adding that Akwatia should set an example of political maturity for the rest of the country.

“Ghana’s democracy shines brightest when we choose dialogue over conflict, peace over violence, and country over self. Together, let us safeguard the tranquility of our nation,” Cheddar stated.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has assured the public of a transparent process and is expected to announce results after close of polls.