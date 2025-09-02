Dormaa East DCE engages communities, introduces “Feed Ghana” Policy

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Dormaa East, Hon. Osei Owusu King, together with officials of the District Assembly and technocrats, has begun a familiarization tour of communities across the district.

The tour, which involves courtesy calls on chiefs and opinion leaders, is aimed at introducing the new DCE, strengthening collaboration with stakeholders, and gaining firsthand knowledge of the challenges confronting residents.

A key highlight of the engagements has been the introduction of government’s new flagship agricultural programme, the “Feed Ghana” policy. The initiative is designed to boost food production, provide financial and technical support to farmers, and stimulate economic growth in rural communities.

At community meetings in Akontanim, Kyeremasu, Subinkrom, and Komkom, the District Director of Agriculture, Mr. Gabriel Tuah, explained that the policy offers comprehensive support across major agricultural categories. According to him, staple food production will target maize, cassava, plantain, and yam, while vegetables such as tomatoes, pepper, okra, garden eggs, cabbage, and leafy greens will also be prioritised. Tree crops including cashew, mango, coconut, and oil palm form another critical area, alongside livestock farming with a strong focus on poultry, pigs, goats, sheep, and cattle.

Mr. Tuah noted that to access the benefits of the programme—which include funding and start-up kits—farmers must organise themselves into Farmer-Based Associations with membership ranging from 15 to 30 people. He stressed that registration of these groups with government is the primary requirement for participation, adding that the cooperative structure will ensure fairness, accountability, and sustainability.

Hon. Osei Owusu King said the tour was not only to introduce himself to the communities but also to bring governance closer to the people while empowering them with opportunities for economic progress. He assured farmers that the Assembly is committed to working closely with them to ensure that the “Feed Ghana” policy transforms Dormaa East into a hub of agricultural productivity.

As the tour continues, anticipation is growing among farmers and stakeholders that the programme could mark a turning point for agriculture and rural development in the district.