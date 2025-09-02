A Good Day for Ghana’s Courts: Why Removing the Chief Justice Can Reset Our Judiciary

President Mahama’s removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo is a solemn but necessary step under Ghana’s Constitution. It offers a chance to reset the judiciary and restore public faith in the Rule of Law.

A turning point for justice

I grew up believing the courtroom was where ordinary people could stand before the law and be treated fairly. In the last few years, too many Ghanaians have quietly wondered if that belief still holds.

On 1 September 2025, President John Dramani Mahama formally removed Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo from office. It was a difficult but constitutionally grounded decision. I believe this marks a turning point, a necessary step that can begin the slow but vital work of restoring public trust in Ghana’s justice system.

What the Constitution says

The 1992 Constitution sets out a clear path for removing a Chief Justice. Article 146 states that a superior court judge shall not be removed from office except for stated misbehaviour or incompetence, or on grounds of inability. Where the petition concerns the Chief Justice, the President must appoint a committee made up of two Supreme Court justices and three ordinary citizens. All proceedings are held in camera, meaning not open to the public, but the President is bound to act in accordance with the committee’s recommendations. Pending the inquiry, the President may suspend the Chief Justice.

In this case, President Mahama suspended her in April after petitions alleging misconduct were brought. The committee sat, witnesses were heard, evidence reviewed, and the committee’s recommendation led to her dismissal.

The case against her

Because proceedings under Article 146 are confidential, the public has not seen every detail. Yet we know enough to understand the seriousness of the case. At least one petition, from citizen Daniel Ofori, alleged financial misconduct, unconstitutional interference in judicial processes, and administrative malpractice.

The Chief Justice rejected all of these allegations as baseless and politically motivated. Still, reports confirm that the committee heard from around 25 witnesses, examined nearly 10,000 pages of evidence, and listened to the Chief Justice herself. The presidency has said the committee found “stated misbehaviour” proved, and so recommended removal. The President was required by the Constitution to act on that recommendation.

Undoing years of contamination

This decision matters because it confronts years of contamination within the judiciary. The courts are not just buildings in Accra or elsewhere in Ghana. They are the referees of our national life. When people lose faith in the referee, they stop playing by the rules.

Under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, public confidence in the judiciary was badly damaged. His administration made more appointments to the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal than any other president in our history.

By the end of his term, almost all of the Court of Appeal judges had been appointed by him. Even if these appointments were lawful, the sheer scale fed the perception that the judiciary had been packed with political loyalists. That perception alone was enough to erode trust.

I drew attention to this very danger in my earlier article published on ModernGhana.com on 1 June 2024 titled “NPP’s Contamination of Ghana’s Judicial System Deepens”. In that piece, I warned that the judiciary was being overloaded with partisan influence and that the independence of the courts was being hollowed out in the eyes of the public. Sadly, those warnings proved true as more controversies piled up and trust in the system continued to sink.

Confidence was further shaken by other high-profile controversies, such as the $5 million bribery allegation made against then-Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, which he denied, and the dramatic resignation of Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, who cited political interference. Each case was complex, but together they gave the public a picture of a judiciary vulnerable to power.

Removing a Chief Justice is not a celebration. It is a solemn constitutional remedy applied when the health of the institution is in doubt. If applied properly, it can help the institution heal.

To our paternalistic friends abroad

That is why the intervention of the Bar Council of England and Wales and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association last month was so unhelpful. They called for the immediate reinstatement of the suspended Chief Justice, claiming that her suspension endangered judicial independence.

I respect colleagues abroad, but Ghana is not a colony. Our Constitution clearly permits suspension during an inquiry, and it obliges the President to act on the committee’s recommendation. Such a call for reinstatement, made in the thick of a constitutional process, amounted to nothing more than learned paternalism, the mistaken belief that foreign voices know better than Ghana’s own laws.

Friends of Ghana abroad can watch carefully and raise due-process concerns if there is evidence, but they must also respect outcomes reached within the law.

What Rule of Law must feel like to the ordinary Ghanaian

The Constitution also says that the Judiciary “is subject only to this Constitution and shall not be subject to the control or direction of any person or authority” (Article 127(1)). That noble sentence must not remain locked in a dusty law book.

It must feel true at the counter of the District Court in Sogakope, in a land case in Bolgatanga, in a commercial dispute in Kumasi, and in a human-rights application in Accra. Ordinary people must sense in their daily struggles that the law belongs to them, not to the powerful.

What would a true reset of the Judiciary look like?

First, there must be sunlight on appointments. When vacancies open in the higher courts, shortlists should be published with clear explanations of why those names are chosen. Parliament must vet nominees on structured, criteria-based grounds, not through partisan grandstanding. This would not humiliate judges but would assure citizens that appointments are based on merit, not party colour. The suspicion created by the over-drive of judicial appointments in recent years can only be washed away by openness.

Second, discipline rules must be smarter and clearer. Parliament and the Judicial Council should codify what exactly counts as “stated misbehaviour,” how long inquiries should take, and what sort of summary must be made public afterwards. Even though Article 146 requires confidentiality during proceedings, there is no reason why a brief, dignified, public-facing account cannot be issued once a case is over. This would respect the dignity of judges while still giving citizens the understanding they deserve.

Third, case assignment in our courts must be transparent. Too often, people whisper that “the panel was arranged.” That suspicion is corrosive. The Judiciary can easily move to transparent, randomised digital systems for assigning cases, with clear logs when exceptions are made. Every reassignment must be auditable. In this way, no one can secretly “fix” a panel.

Fourth, we must be honest about assets and conflicts of interest. Judges of the superior courts should be required to file timely asset declarations. These may remain confidential, but they must be verified. Similarly, when a judge has a conflict in a case, a formal recusal should be filed and published. Citizens deserve the assurance that justice is blind, not bound by hidden ties.

Fifth, the public needs data they can see. The Judiciary should publish basic performance dashboards: how long cases take, how many judgments are pending, and how well deadlines are met. People can forgive a slow system if it is honest and improving. What they cannot forgive is silence and excuses.

Sixth, civility at the front desk must become part of the culture of justice. From the filing counter to the judge’s chambers, every staff member must understand that their job is not to intimidate but to serve. If a struggling trader arrives alone, clutching documents in shaking hands, the system should guide them, not mock them. Service culture must be a performance indicator just like case clearance rates.

Finally, dissent on the bench must be valued and protected. A healthy judiciary allows judges to disagree openly in their judgments. Strong dissents educate the public, sharpen the reasoning of the majority, and show that our judges are not marching in lockstep to the tune of hidden powers. Dissent is not division. It is democracy in black robes.

These reforms are not complicated theories. They are simple, practical, and human. If we take them seriously, the words of Article 127 will begin to feel true again in the daily lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

Justice with a human face

What matters now is that the rule of law must not only exist in our Constitution but must be lived out in the lives of Ghanaians. It must be real for the trader in Bolgatanga fighting a land case, the farmer in the Eastern Region seeking fair compensation, the young man in Accra waiting endlessly on remand, and the mother in Kumasi who fears losing her home.

Justice must have a human face. It must be seen in the mother who sleeps peacefully because the injunction she sought worked, in the farmer who smiles because the court listened, and in the young man who is freed because the evidence was not there. When the courts protect the smallest among us, they protect the dignity of all of us.

Where we go from here

The removal of the Chief Justice must not be seen as the end of a single career, but as the beginning of a national reset. The Judiciary must embrace openness rather than secrecy. The Executive must abandon back-channel pressures and respect the independence of the courts. Parliament must clarify the rules where vagueness breeds suspicion.

And the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) must hold its own members accountable, because corruption among lawyers weakens public faith just as much as corruption among judges.

Ghana deserves a justice system that is firm, fair, and feels fair. After years of doubt, let 1 September 2025 be remembered as the day we began to believe again.