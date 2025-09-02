ModernGhana logo
Can Ghana's TUC and YEA Collaborate to Empower the Masses through Innovative Agro-Initiatives?

Can Ghanas TUC and YEA Collaborate to Empower the Masses through Innovative Agro-Initiatives?

Dear critical reader, hmmm, Oman Ghana - 3y3nsem piiii, ooooo, lol. On a more serious note, the question that wise and aspirational Africans engaging in lateral thinking to help reset their nation's bankrupted national economy ought to ponder over is: Surely, in the AI-era, which is full of endless and exciting possibilities, Ghana's Trades Union Congress (TUC) could empower families of working people by exploring collaboration with the Youth Employment Authority (YEA)?Hmmm, 3y3asem oooo...

Dear critical reader, could the TUC not help empower the masses to bootstrap their way to financial independence through innovative and affordable levelling-up initiatives, such as simple backyard farming leveraging sack technology? This would enable families of workers across the entire territorial landmass of Ghana to grow high-value herbs and crops like bell peppers, ginger, tomatoes, zucchinis, cucumber, basil, rosemary, thyme, etc.

Additionally, they could also venture into snail farming, rearing rabbits, and grasscutters. These initiatives could be a game-changer for Ghana's economy and help transform our country into a prosperous and equitable society.

If we are to achieve this vision, our hard-of-hearing and criticism-averse ruling elites need to put their thinking caps on, oooo, Ghanafuor. Haaba. Yoooooooooo...

#GhanaEconomy #FinancialIndependence #BackyardFarming #SackTechnology #YEA #TUC #SnailFarming #RabbitRearing #GrasscutterFarming #AgroEmpowerment

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

