Constitution Before Commentary: A Civic Response to Miracles Aboagye

TUE, 02 SEP 2025

🦅 “The drum does not speak, yet it commands the dance.” — Akan Proverb

📜 In Defense of Due Process and Democratic Maturity

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo’s removal was not a political ambush. It was a constitutional procedure, executed under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution—a document the New Patriotic Party (NPP) once boycotted and still struggles to fully embrace.

Let us be guided by truth:
🔹 A citizen petition triggered the process
🔹 The Council of State was consulted
🔹 A prima facie case was established
🔹 A five-member committee reviewed 10,000+ pages of evidence

🔹 The President acted on the committee’s recommendation

This is not “crude.” This is constitutional choreography—a solemn dance of law and accountability.

🧭 Educating the Misguided
Mr. Aboagye’s remarks betray a troubling ignorance of the very framework that sustains our democracy. To call a lawful removal “crude” is to insult the intelligence of the Ghanaian people and the integrity of our institutions.

We urge Mr. Aboagye—and all who speak from partisan pulpits—to revisit the Constitution. Not as a political tool, but as a sacred covenant. The same Constitution that guarantees free speech also demands informed speech.

🗣️ “Wisdom is like a baobab tree—no one person can embrace it.” — African Proverb

🕊️ Legacy, Not Loyalty
The Constitution is not loyal to parties. It is loyal to Ghana. It does not bend to incumbency or opposition—it bends only to truth. And truth, as the elders say, “does not rot.”

If the NPP struggles to reconcile with the Constitution it once rejected, let it begin with humility. Let it begin with education. Let it begin with respect for the processes that protect us all.

🌍 A Call to Civic Renewal
Heritage Shield Ghana stands for legacy, not propaganda. We call on all citizens—especially those in public office—to rise above partisan reflex and embrace constitutional literacy. Ghana deserves leaders who understand the law, not just those who weaponize it.

Let us teach, not taunt. Let us correct, not condemn. But let us never allow ignorance to masquerade as insight.

🧵 Ceremonial Footer
🔶 Adinkra Symbol: Eban (Safety & Security)
Represents the protective power of law and tradition. The Constitution is our civic fence—guarding justice, shielding legacy.

🔷 Kente Motif: Fathia Fata Nkrumah (Unity in Purpose)

Symbolizes harmony between tradition and progress. Let our civic discourse reflect unity, not division.

📯 “When the horn sounds, the village gathers—not to quarrel, but to understand.” — Civic Proverb

Retired Senior Citizen
Heritage Shield Ghana Civic Advocate
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

