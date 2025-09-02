Constitution Before Commentary: A Civic Response to Miracles Aboagye

This is a civic education article that blends constitutional clarity with ceremonial conviction—anchored in truth, tradition, and a firm call to intellectual responsibility. It speaks directly to Miracles Aboagye and others who may mischaracterize constitutional processes, while upholding the dignity of Ghana’s democratic framework.

🦅 “The drum does not speak, yet it commands the dance.” — Akan Proverb

In the sacred rhythm of our Republic, the Constitution is our drum. It commands the dance of governance, justice, and accountability. Yet when voices like Miracles Aboagye dismiss constitutional processes as “crude,” we must pause—not to retaliate, but to educate.

📜 The Truth Behind the Torkonoo Removal

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo’s removal was not a political ambush. It was a constitutional procedure, executed under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution—a document the New Patriotic Party (NPP) once boycotted and, to this day, seems to grapple with in both spirit and substance.

Let us be clear:



A citizen petition triggered the process.

The Council of State was consulted.

A prima facie case was established.

A five-member committee reviewed over 10,000 pages of evidence.

The President acted on the committee’s recommendation.

This is not “crude.” This is constitutional choreography—a solemn dance of law and accountability.

🧭 Educating the Misguided

Mr. Aboagye’s remarks betray a troubling ignorance of the very framework that sustains our democracy. To call a lawful removal “crude” is to insult the intelligence of the Ghanaian people and the integrity of our institutions.

We urge Mr. Aboagye—and all who speak from partisan pulpits—to revisit the Constitution. Not as a political tool, but as a sacred covenant. The same Constitution that guarantees free speech also demands informed speech. Commentary without comprehension is not civic engagement—it is civic erosion.

🕊️ Legacy, Not Loyalty

The Constitution is not loyal to parties. It is loyal to Ghana. It does not bend to incumbency or opposition—it bends only to truth. And truth, as the elders say, “does not rot.”

If the NPP struggles to reconcile with the Constitution it once rejected, let it begin with humility. Let it begin with education. Let it begin with respect for the processes that protect us all.

🌍 A Call to Civic Renewal

Heritage Shield Ghana stands for legacy, not propaganda. We call on all citizens—especially those in public office—to rise above partisan reflex and embrace constitutional literacy. Ghana deserves leaders who understand the law, not just those who weaponize it.

Let us teach, not taunt. Let us correct, not condemn. But let us never allow ignorance to masquerade as insight.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]