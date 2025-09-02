The Law Stands Above All: A Civic Call To Ghana’s Judiciary

🏛️ "The law is the law, no matter the noises made and no matter what others say or feel. No one is above the law—not the President, not even the Chief Justice."

— Justice Gertrude Esaaba Araba Sackey Torkornoo

⚖️ A Moment of Reckoning

On June 25th, 2025, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo stood before the nation and declared:

"Behind me stands every Judge in the country; if my removal succeeds, it will set a precedent that will be used against everyone."

Her removal, following the Justice Pwamang Committee’s exhaustive inquiry into allegations of misconduct, marks a historic moment in Ghana’s constitutional journey. The committee reviewed over 10,000 pages of evidence, heard 25 witnesses, and operated under the strict guidance of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution. Their work was not a political maneuver—it was a constitutional obligation.

This moment is not just about one judge. It is a mirror held up to the entire judiciary.

🛡️ A Warning to All Judges

Let this be a civic trumpet call to every judge in Ghana:

Uphold the Constitution: The judiciary is the final guardian of the law. When judges falter, the nation trembles.

Avoid Misconduct: Allegations against Justice Torkornoo included misuse of public funds and administrative irregularities. Whether substantiated or not, they remind us that perception matters.

Embrace Transparency: The committee's in-camera hearings were constitutional, but the public demands clarity. Judges must be open, accountable, and above reproach.

"If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?" — Psalm 11:3

🌍 Ethical Compass: Suggestions for Judicial Conduct

1. Regular Ethics Training: Judges should undergo annual ethics reviews and workshops.

2. Asset Declaration Audits: Transparent financial disclosures must be enforced.

3. Peer Review Panels: Internal judicial panels should assess conduct and offer guidance.

4. Public Engagement: Judges must occasionally speak to civic groups to demystify the law and build trust.

"A judge who fears the people more than the law will soon fear his own shadow." — Akan Proverb

🧭 Intergenerational Wisdom



"The axe forgets, but the tree remembers." — African Proverb Misconduct may be forgotten by the system, but the people remember. Integrity is legacy.

"Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people." — Proverbs 14:34 The judiciary must be the moral compass of the Republic.

— Proverbs 14:34 The judiciary must be the moral compass of the Republic. “When the elders sit and speak, the young listen and learn.” Let the wisdom of past Chief Justices—Sophia Akuffo, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, and Gertrude Torkornoo—guide the bench.

🕊️ Justice Must Be Seen and Felt

Justice Torkornoo’s removal is not a defeat—it is a constitutional milestone. It reminds us that no office is immune, and no robe is too sacred to be questioned. Judges must walk in truth, speak with clarity, and rule with fairness.

"Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream." — Amos 5:24

🛡️ Let this moment remind us:

🔹 The law is supreme

🔹 Ethics must guide the bench

🔹 Integrity is legacy

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]

#GhanaToday #JusticeForAll #CivicEducation #JudicialIntegrity