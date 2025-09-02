ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The Law Stands Above All: A Civic Call To Ghana’s Judiciary

Feature Article The Law Stands Above All: A Civic Call To Ghana’s Judiciary
TUE, 02 SEP 2025

🏛️ "The law is the law, no matter the noises made and no matter what others say or feel. No one is above the law—not the President, not even the Chief Justice."

Justice Gertrude Esaaba Araba Sackey Torkornoo

⚖️ A Moment of Reckoning
On June 25th, 2025, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo stood before the nation and declared:

"Behind me stands every Judge in the country; if my removal succeeds, it will set a precedent that will be used against everyone."

Her removal, following the Justice Pwamang Committee’s exhaustive inquiry into allegations of misconduct, marks a historic moment in Ghana’s constitutional journey. The committee reviewed over 10,000 pages of evidence, heard 25 witnesses, and operated under the strict guidance of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution. Their work was not a political maneuver—it was a constitutional obligation.

This moment is not just about one judge. It is a mirror held up to the entire judiciary.

🛡️ A Warning to All Judges
Let this be a civic trumpet call to every judge in Ghana:

  • Uphold the Constitution: The judiciary is the final guardian of the law. When judges falter, the nation trembles.
  • Avoid Misconduct: Allegations against Justice Torkornoo included misuse of public funds and administrative irregularities. Whether substantiated or not, they remind us that perception matters.
  • Embrace Transparency: The committee’s in-camera hearings were constitutional, but the public demands clarity. Judges must be open, accountable, and above reproach.

"If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?" — Psalm 11:3

🌍 Ethical Compass: Suggestions for Judicial Conduct

"If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?" — Psalm

1. Regular Ethics Training: Judges should undergo annual ethics reviews and workshops.

2. Asset Declaration Audits: Transparent financial disclosures must be enforced.

3. Peer Review Panels: Internal judicial panels should assess conduct and offer guidance.

4. Public Engagement: Judges must occasionally speak to civic groups to demystify the law and build trust.

"A judge who fears the people more than the law will soon fear his own shadow." — Akan Proverb

🧭 Intergenerational Wisdom

  • “The axe forgets, but the tree remembers.” — African Proverb Misconduct may be forgotten by the system, but the people remember. Integrity is legacy.
  • “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” — Proverbs 14:34 The judiciary must be the moral compass of the Republic.
  • “When the elders sit and speak, the young listen and learn.” Let the wisdom of past Chief Justices—Sophia Akuffo, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, and Gertrude Torkornoo—guide the bench.

🕊️ Justice Must Be Seen and Felt
Justice Torkornoo’s removal is not a defeat—it is a constitutional milestone. It reminds us that no office is immune, and no robe is too sacred to be questioned. Judges must walk in truth, speak with clarity, and rule with fairness.

"Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream." — Amos 5:24

🛡️ Let this moment remind us:
🔹 The law is supreme
🔹 Ethics must guide the bench
🔹 Integrity is legacy
"If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?" — Psalm 11:3

"The axe forgets, but the tree remembers." — Akan Proverb

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]
#GhanaToday #JusticeForAll #CivicEducation #JudicialIntegrity

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (712)

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

One feared dead, others injured after Ayalolo bus runs over traders at COCOBOD area One feared dead, others injured after Ayalolo bus runs over traders at COCOBOD a...

3 hours ago

Its curious Bawumia played low politics with Akwatia MPs death, no wonder he lost in all Zongos except Winneba — Edudzi 'It's curious Bawumia played 'low' politics with Akwatia MP's death, no wonder h...

4 hours ago

Police arrest second suspect in deadly Omanjor Homowo festival clashes Police arrest second suspect in deadly Omanjor Homowo festival clashes

4 hours ago

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Article 146 doesn't permit disclosure of reasons for CJ Torkornoo’s removal – Kw...

4 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: NPP criticises NDC absence at Peace Council meeting Akwatia by-election: NPP criticises NDC absence at Peace Council meeting

4 hours ago

24-hour economy will focus on private businesses – Goosie Tanoh 24-hour economy will focus on private businesses – Goosie Tanoh

4 hours ago

EC declares readiness for Tuesdays Akwatia by-election EC declares readiness for Tuesday's Akwatia by-election

4 hours ago

President Mahama sets performance benchmarks for Ghana’s Ambassadors President Mahama sets performance benchmarks for Ghana’s Ambassadors

4 hours ago

President Mahama orders fast-tracking of labour mobility deals to export Ghanaian nurses President Mahama orders fast-tracking of labour mobility deals to export Ghanaia...

4 hours ago

Former Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka Chief Justice removal will be repeated by another president if process isn't ref...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line